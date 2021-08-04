Best executive office chair

Your chair will move best if it has wheels made specifically for the type of flooring you have in your office. If it doesn’t move smoothly, buy a chair mat.

Which executive office chair is best?

One of the best investments for your office is seating that allows you to work with less stress and strain on your back, neck and shoulders. Choose an ergonomic chair that looks professional and adjusts to your preferred level of comfort.

Executive office chairs range from simple chairs with a bit of adjustability to top-of-the-line chairs that adjust in many ways. If you’re looking for an executive office chair with customized fit and support for people of all sizes and shapes, take a look at the Steelcase Gesture Chair, which is a premium product at a premium price.

What to know before you buy an executive office chair

Size

If you have a small desk in a small workspace, you will want a compact design. If you have a lot of room, you might want a bigger executive chair.

Comfort

The more hours you spend at your desk each day, the more important it is that you choose an office chair that is really comfortable.

Adjustability

The more easily you can adjust your executive office chair, the more comfortable you will be. This means not only wide ranges of adjustments but the design and operation of the controls, too.

Quality

High-quality office chairs use premium materials and superior craftsmanship. Budget office chairs do not.

Design

Your two basic executive chair design choices are formal and casual. Formal designs are upscale and typically chosen with the style of the desk and the decor of the office in mind. Casual executive office chairs have mostly simple and understated designs that go well with simple desks and workspaces.

What to look for in a quality executive office chair

You want an executive office chair that has good ergonomics. Find a chair that supports good posture, enhances range of motion and is comfortable to sit in for long hours.

Ergonomics

Lower-end office chairs have fewer adjustments and less cushioning, meaning they will not be comfortable to sit in all day. Better executive office chairs are designed to provide extra support for the neck, shoulders, thighs and lower back.

Materials

Better office chairs use memory foam or gel for cushioned support, while more affordable designs use polyester or foam. Better chairs also have cushioned armrests and pillow headrests.

Seat

This is where your total body weight will be supported. You want a seat that is comfortably cushioned and has the proper amount of “give” to it so it is not too firm or too soft.

Seating surfaces

This feature is usually related to the design of an office chair and its style. Genuine leather, springy open-air fabrics and faux leather are some options.

Adjustability

How many ways you can adjust a chair is a good indicator of its design quality. The best chairs will have more choices and greater ranges of adjustment, as well as well-designed and easy-to-operate controls.

Warranty

Reputable furniture companies provide warranties. Read the fine print to see the duration and parts that are covered by the warranty.

How much you can expect to spend on an executive office chair

Low-end models cost $200-$400. Most ergonomic chairs that have better materials and better craftsmanship are $500-$1,200. High-end executive office chairs that are around $1,500-$2,000 deliver the greatest quality, most adjustability and best overall aesthetic value.

Executive office chair FAQ

Is an executive office chair the most ergonomic?

A. Many chairs will boast ergonomic qualities. Executive office chairs and gaming chairs are both designed to provide support and comfort for hours. Executive office chairs usually look more professional.

Will I need to assemble an executive office chair?

A. You might. If so, look online for how-to videos so you properly set up your chair and know how to adjust the controls. If the instructions and directions are unclear, get a different chair.

What’s the best executive office chair to buy?

Top executive office chair

Steelcase Gesture Chair

What you need to know: This is a premium executive office chair for a premium price.

What you’ll love: The height and depth of the seat adjust. The passive seat edge flexes in front to relieve pressure points under your thighs. The seat-and-back synchronization system allows for a customized fit and support for people of all sizes and shapes. This chair has a contoured backrest that aligns your spine, plus fully adjustable arms, four angles of recline and a position lock. It comes fully assembled.

What you should consider: The chair may not match your office’s aesthetic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top executive office chair for the money

AmazonCommercial Ergonomic Executive Chair

What you need to know: This is a versatile mid-range ergonomic chair with deluxe padding.

What you’ll love: This office chair’s faux leather seat, back, neck and arm areas are all padded. The armrests flip for adjustable forearm support. The brushed aluminum frame is durable, attractive and rolls on five smooth-moving casters.

What you should consider: The bonded leather may fade or tear with use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

La-Z-Boy Delano Big & Tall Executive Office Chair

What you need to know: Maximum comfort for tall executives.

What you’ll love: Thick memory foam and oversized padding provide extra comfort for those who spend many hours at their desk. La-Z-Boy has a well-earned reputation for making comfortable seating. The polished wood frame nicely complements the leather surfaces.

What you should consider: The big and tall size may not fit everyone. This chair requires some assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

