Which kids’ patio chairs are best?

Kids’ patio chairs give children a dedicated spot to rest outdoors in between zooming around the yard, playing games and asking for snacks. They’re especially great for little kids who may struggle with adult chairs.

When looking for the perfect chair, you want something durable enough to stand up to the extra wear and tear that kids will inevitably put on it. The KidKraft Wooden Adirondack Children’s Outdoor Chair is a solid choice that looks good, too.

What to know before you buy a kids’ patio chair

Age range

Consider the recommended age range of any patio chairs you buy for kids. While you don’t have to strictly adhere to the age range, it gives you an idea of the age group a chair is suitable for. For instance, if it’s recommended for 3- to 5-year-olds, it’s probably fine for a 2-year-old but not an 8-year-old. Some chairs are tiny and designed with toddlers in mind, while others are slightly larger and fit 4- to 8-year-olds nicely. Older children are perfectly comfortable on adult-sized chairs, so buying them their own patio furniture is less important.

Materials

You can find children’s patio chairs in a range of materials. Plastic chairs are fully waterproof and easy to wipe clean, which is always a handy feature when kids are in the mix. While they’re fairly sturdy, they can get damaged over time and look fairly basic.

Chairs with folding metal frames and mesh seats and backs are also fairly popular. The seat and backs should be made from a plastic basic mesh that’s weatherproof for outdoor use. These are easy to store and inexpensive but they’re arguably the least durable options.

Wooden outdoor kids’ chairs are also fairly popular. These have a classic look, feel sturdy and are durable enough to last for years, but they’re usually the most expensive.

Patio sets

While you can buy patio chairs on their own, you can also buy kids’ patio sets that consist of two to four chairs, a table and sometimes an umbrella. These are great for siblings close in age or kids who often have friends over to play in the yard. It gives children their own table when you’re having outdoor gatherings, leaving more room at the grown-ups’ table.

What to look for in a quality kids’ patio chair

Design

Kids’ chairs sometimes have kid-friendly designs. For instance, some are covered in Disney characters or have prints featuring stars, dinosaurs, ladybugs or other motifs that appeal to children. Others are simply brightly-colored and eye-catching. However, you can also find more classic designs that look like mini versions of adult patio furniture.

Foldability

Some people find it useful to have folding patio chairs so they take up less storage space if you want to pack them away when your child isn’t using them. Folding chairs are also great for people with small yards or patio areas since they’re easy to tuck away to free up yard space.

Cushions

Although it isn’t a common feature, you can find some kids’ chairs with water-resistant outdoor cushions so children can sit more comfortably.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids’ patio chair

Basic plastic or metal-framed patio chairs for kids start at around $10-$20 each, while high-quality wooden chairs and patio sets can cost $50-$100.

Kids’ patio chair FAQ

Do kids’ patio chairs require assembly?

A. This depends on the chair you choose. Basic plastic patio chairs and folding metal-framed chairs usually arrive fully assembled, which is great news for anyone with rusty DIY skills. More elaborate wooden chairs and patio loungers generally need assembly, but the level of difficulty varies, so check what you’re getting yourself into before you buy.

Is there a weight limit for kids’ patio chairs?

A. Yes, all kids’ chairs have their own weight limits. These are usually generous enough to accommodate kids of all shapes and sizes within the recommended age range. However, children’s chairs are rarely strong enough to reliably hold adults, so grown-ups shouldn’t attempt to sit on them.

What’s the best kids’ patio chair to buy?

Top kids’ patio chair

KidKraft Wooden Adirondack Children’s Outdoor Chair

What you need to know: This sturdy wooden patio chair is suitable for kids ages 3-8.

What you’ll love: It’s available in a natural wood honey-colored finish or painted white. The weather-resistant finish makes it suitable for year-round use. It looks good and has a slight recline for kids to relax in.

What you should consider: Some buyers weren’t pleased with the finish, but this doesn’t seem to be an issue across the board.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ patio chair for the money

American Plastic Toys Kids Adirondack Chairs

What you need to know: These simple plastic chairs are available both in pairs and sets of four, offering excellent value for money.

What you’ll love: These are the perfect chairs for little kids of around 2-4 years old to sit on. They come in a choice of three bold colors. They’re durable, easy to wipe clean and there’s no assembly required.

What you should consider: They’re very small, so children grow out of them quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Costzon Kids Table and Two-Chair Set

What you need to know: Thanks to the cute ladybug design, kids love this patio chair and table set.

What you’ll love: You get two chairs, a table and an umbrella included in the set, so it’s perfect for kids to have a drink or snack outside with a sibling or a friend. It’s suitable for kids around 2-5 years old. Minimal assembly is required.

What you should consider: The bright colors fade in the sun, so it’s best to keep it in a shady spot or store it in a shed or garage when not in use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

