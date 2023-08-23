BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Subscribers can opt in for 10 surprise DVDs to celebrate the end of an era

At Netflix, streaming is in and DVDs are out. After 25 years of sending subscribers DVDs by mail, the company will transition to a streaming-only service. However, fans who still enjoy hard copies of their favorite flicks will get one last chance to receive DVDs by mail.

If you are a Netflix subscriber, you can keep DVDs you currently have and opt in to receive up to 10 surprise DVDs by mail. What’s more, the company won’t be charging for those that subscribers don’t send back. It’s a fun way to enjoy movies on disc one last time before the red envelopes are phased out for good.

From DVDs to streaming

When Netflix was founded in 1997, it changed the way many consumers indulged in movie night. For an affordable monthly subscription, subscribers could choose DVDs with free shipping both ways. As streaming gained in popularity, the company added streaming services in 2007 but kept the DVD-by-mail service.

Opt in now for 10 surprise DVDs

Over the past few years, streaming has taken over for good reasons. Not only is it more affordable than subscribing to cable, but it is also easy to navigate and provides access to countless movies, shows, documentaries and sports. Although Netflix announced in April that it would offer streaming only and end DVD subscriptions, the company decided to offer die-hard DVD fans one last chance to receive them by mail.

If you still have a DVD subscription from Netflix, simply opt in by Aug. 29 to receive up to 10 random titles. As a bonus, you can keep them for free, as there will be no charge for discs that aren’t returned.

Streaming devices

Whether you are a streaming holdout or get your movies from DVDs and streaming apps, you need a device that will simplify streaming. The good news is modern streaming devices are easier to use than ever and offer features that add to your viewing pleasure.

Easy to set up: Not everyone is tech-savvy. Fortunately, today’s streaming devices can be set up in minutes by following a few simple steps.

Outstanding video quality: Most top streaming devices offer 4K resolution for vivid, lifelike images with color that pops.

Less lag: When paired with reliable Wi-Fi, most streaming devices can keep up with your urge to surf different platforms to find the content you want to watch.

User-friendly interface: Streaming devices make it simple to locate top apps with menus that are easy to follow. They also make it simple to find and add new apps to enhance your streaming library.

Best streaming devices

Fire TV Cube

From streaming to controlling other smart devices in your home, this streaming device does it all. It offers access to top streaming services that you can access with Alexa voice control. Additionally, it delivers excellent sound quality and 4K resolution too.

Google Chromecast with Google TV

If Google is your platform of choice, you’ll appreciate how simple it is to navigate your favorite streaming apps with this user-friendly device. It works with Google Assistant, so you can sit back, relax and binge-watch movies, sports, series and more.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro

In our testing, we found this streaming device to be an awesome choice for gamers. In addition to being compatible with gaming platforms, it also works with smart-home hubs and numerous streaming apps.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Because it’s affordable and easy to set up, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a good pick for novice streamers. It delivers sharp image quality and Alexa voice control. It’s compatible with top streaming apps, including Disney, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku’s streaming device is another option that is easy to use and features an interface that makes selecting a streaming app simple. It also offers 4K images and Dolby sound, which means you can enjoy a cinema-like experience when you stream on your sofa.

