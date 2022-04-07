Which Ryobi batteries are best?

Ryobi is a consumer brand tool company that focuses on manufacturing reliable, high-quality products at a reasonable price. The key to the company’s success is its power system. Ryobi’s advanced technology lets the batteries communicate with the tools to provide the best performance possible.

Ryobi’s 40-volt 7.5 Ah High Capacity Battery is a high-end battery designed to work with the company’s line of lawn and garden tools. It offers four times more runtime than Ryobi’s 2.0 Ah battery and features an onboard fuel gauge.

What to know before you buy a Ryobi battery

Amps vs. voltage

Shopping for a battery can be difficult because the terminology is confusing. Additionally, manufacturers sometimes direct your attention to details that aren’t crucial to the battery’s performance. The two primary concepts you need to grasp are amps and voltage.

Since electricity is a current that moves, it is often compared to water. If you think of a river, the volume of water in that river would be the amps. Voltage, on the other hand, is the steepness of the river. To give you a mental image, a battery with low amperage and low voltage is a creek trickling through a field. Conversely, a battery with high amperage and high voltage is a wide river racing down the side of a mountain.

More amp hours are better

All batteries have an amp-hour rating. While there are many factors that contribute to a battery’s actual runtime, in general, a higher Ah means a longer runtime. If all things are equal and you purchase an 18-volt 4.0 Ah battery, it will offer roughly double the runtime of an 18-volt 2.0 Ah battery. In short, a higher Ah rating means you will be able to use a tool, such as a cordless drill, longer before it needs to be recharged.

What to look for in a quality Ryobi battery

Voltage

Ryobi makes two types of batteries: an 18-volt battery and a 40-volt battery. If you have an 18-volt tool, you must use an 18-volt battery. If you have a 40-volt tool, you must use a 40-volt battery. The 40-volt batteries are reserved for heavy-duty lawn and garden tools.

Amp hours

Ryobi batteries range from 1.5 Ah to 7.5 Ah. The higher the amp hours, the longer the battery can run between charges.

High performance

A high-performance battery performs better than a standard battery. Ryobi defines its high-performance batteries as lasting two times longer while providing 30% more power than the company’s standard battery.

Number of batteries

If you ever anticipate needing more than one Ryobi battery, it is wise to purchase a two-pack, a four-pack, a six-pack or an eight-pack. When you purchase batteries in a multipack, the price per battery is significantly lower.

Included charger

If you already have a Ryobi battery charger, you can just purchase a battery. If you do not have a charger, or you’d like to charge more than one battery at once, the most cost-effective way to do that is to buy a starter kit that includes both the battery and the charger.

How much you can expect to spend on a Ryobi battery

Ryobi batteries cost anywhere from $50-$250. There are roughly two dozen options between those price points, offering something for every budget.

Ryobi battery FAQ

How long does a Ryobi battery warranty last?

A. All Ryobi batteries come with a three-year limited warranty. If you ever have a problem with your Ryobi battery, simply call customer service to get the help you need.

Where can I find Ryobi products?

A. If you shop in a brick-and-mortar store, the only place you can find Ryobi tools is at Home Depot. However, if you shop online, you can also find Ryobi products on Amazon.

What’s the best Ryobi battery to buy?

Top Ryobi battery

Ryobi 40-volt 7.5 Ah High Capacity Battery

What you need to know: This is the largest battery in Ryobi’s line. It is for lawn and garden equipment.

What you’ll love: This battery provides extra runtime, making it suitable for people with large yards. It delivers fade-free lithium-ion power and has an onboard fuel gauge, so you always know how much power remains. With the RYOBI 40-volt rapid charger (sold separately), you can charge this battery in 75 minutes or less.

What you should consider: This is the most expensive battery currently in Ryobi’s line.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Ryobi battery for the money

Ryobi ONE+ 18V High Performance 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger Starter Kit

What you need to know: This battery and charger set is for the person who wants to get the most out of their Ryobi power tools.

What you’ll love: This high-performance option gives you up to four times more runtime than Ryobi’s standard lithium-ion battery. It runs cooler, is impact resistant and performs in extreme temperatures. The built-in LED display lets you know at a glance how much power remains.

What you should consider: Rarely, a subpar charger slips through quality control.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Ryobi ONE+ 18-volt High Performance 2.0 Ah Compact Battery

What you need to know: This affordable high-performance battery is designed for the individual who already has a compatible charger.

What you’ll love: The Ryobi ONE+ 18-volt High Performance 2.0 Ah Compact Battery has the same features as the higher-priced 4.0 Ah battery. It has a fuel gauge, works in extreme temperatures and runs cooler than the company’s standard lithium-ion batteries. The main difference is it only offers two times the runtime of Ryobi’s standard lithium-ion batteries (not four times the runtime).

What you should consider: The charger is not included. If you need one, you will have to purchase it separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

