Which hydrogen water bottles are best?

Drinking hydrogen water can benefit your health in a number of ways, from giving you energy to helping you lose weight. And hydrogen water bottles help you meet your daily hydrogen water consumption goals by allowing you to hydrogenate your water while on the go. The LevelUpWay Glass Hydrogen Generator Water Bottle uses hydrogen, rather than harmful gasses, such as ozone, and the hydrogen water ionizer can improve your nutrient absorption and metabolism.

What to know before you buy a hydrogen water bottle

Benefits of water bottles

Water bottles offer several different benefits, including:

Drinking more water. You are much more likely to drink water when you carry a reusable hydrogen water bottle around with you.

Better for the environment. Reusable hydrogen water bottles are great for the environment because they reduce the demand for plastic.

Saving you money. Reusable water bottles also save you money over the long term. If you use it daily, a $50 hydrogen water bottle can pay for itself in about a month and a half.

Stylish. Reusable bottles come in a wide range of different colors and designs and look much more stylish than disposable bottles.

Safety

Hydrogen water is considered safe to drink by the Food and Drug Administration, which means that it isn’t known to cause any harm and it’s approved for humans to consume. That being said, there is no industry-wide standard when it comes to the amount of hydrogen that you can add to water. But research shows that there is no evidence of side effects even at very high concentrations.

Hydrogen vs. alkaline water

Hydrogen water and alkaline water are not the same. Hydrogen water contains dissolved hydrogen gas, while alkaline water contains dissolved minerals. If you want to consume hydrogenated alkaline water, you can simply put alkaline water into a compatible generator or water bottle and hydrogenate it.

Daily intake

The recommended daily water intake is about 1 to 3 liters of water per day. It’s beneficial to drink hydrogen water exclusively, but at least one glass per day of hydrogen water can help you regulate your oxidation levels.

What to look for in a quality hydrogen water bottle

Capacity

Think about how much water you drink daily. Some hydrogen water bottles are compact and only hold about 12 ounces, while others hold up to 32 ounces of water.

Color

Most hydrogen water bottles are clear, but some come in a variety of colors and designs. You can choose from a rainbow of colors.

Ease of cleaning

Make sure that whichever hydrogen water bottle you choose is easy to clean and dishwasher safe, especially if you’re using it daily. Check the specs from the manufacturer before putting your bottle in the dishwasher.

How much you can expect to spend on a hydrogen water bottle

Hydrogen water bottles range in price from about $50-$100, depending on the quality, features, materials and construction of the bottle.

Hydrogen water bottle FAQ

Why does hydrogen-rich water give you more energy?

A. When your oxidation level is high, the body doesn’t convert your food into energy, since this increases your oxidation levels even more. The antioxidant charge of hydrogen water adjusts the oxidation levels in your body, which allows food to convert into energy, rather than being stored as fat.

How does hydrogen help you lose weight?

A. Your body won’t convert your food into energy when your oxidation levels are high because burning fat leads to even more oxidation. Luckily, the antioxidant charge in hydrogen water helps you reduce your oxidation levels, which allows your metabolism to convert fat into energy. That being said, your body won’t lose fat deposits unless you burn more calories than you consume.

How soon do you notice the effects of hydrogen water?

A. Everyone is different, and some people don’t notice any change even after drinking hydrogen water for a week, while others feel more hydrated and energized immediately. The same thing can happen with any antioxidant, but just because you don’t notice any effects doesn’t mean the hydrogen water isn’t working.

What’s the best hydrogen water bottle to buy?

Top hydrogen water bottle

LevelUpWay Glass Hydrogen Generator Water Bottle

What you need to know: This hydrogen water bottle holds up to 280 milliliters or about 9.5 ounces.

What you’ll love: This product uses hydrogen, rather than harmful gasses, such as ozone, and the hydrogen water ionizer can improve your nutrient absorption and metabolism. The hydrogen water you create with this bottle also slows down the aging process.

What you should consider: This product comes with a non-standard USB charger.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hydrogen water bottle for the money

David Lee F4-2 Hydrogen-Rich Generator Water Bottle

What you need to know: This white hydrogen water bottle holds up to 350 milliliters or 12 ounces.

What you’ll love: The water you make with this affordable hydrogen water bottle tastes delicious, and it discharges any impurities from the bottom of the bottle. It also comes with two electrolysis modes.

What you should consider: Don’t electrolyze the water more than five times in one sitting, since this leads to excess pressure inside the cup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Woo Me Woo U Hydrogen Water Bottle

What you need to know: This hydrogen water bottle has a sports design for riding bikes, driving and being outdoors.

What you’ll love: This bottle holds up to 400 milliliters or about 13.5 ounces and comes with hydrogen and oxygen separation technology. The battery capacity of this bottle is larger than the battery capacity of other products, so you don’t have to charge the bottle over and over again.

What you should consider: Some people say that the pop-up mouthpiece stopped working on this product, and they can’t access the mouthpiece to drink the water.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

