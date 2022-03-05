Which ice cube tray is best?

For those who do not have an ice maker of their own, ice cube trays are an essential kitchen tool for getting a lot of ice in a short amount of time. Although a seemingly inexpensive purchase, you can use them for a variety of different house projects as well, from making soaps to molding candles. Tovolo Perfect Cube Ice Mold Trays have deep wells for making long-lasting, dense ice cubes.

What to consider before buying an ice cube tray

Material

The three main types of ice cube tray materials are plastic, silicone and metal. Plastic trays are the most common due to their lower prices and ease of use, and often have overflow notches that allow you to fill the whole tray with water simultaneously. Silicone trays have a rubbery texture and are better at molding ice into different shapes. Metal ice cube trays are the most durable kind of tray but can be difficult to get the ice out once frozen without using a utensil or lever.

Size

Most ice cube trays can hold 15-24 cubes at a time. However, many make up to 32 cubes or more than 100 smaller cubes.

What to look for in a quality ice cube tray

Shape

Ice cube trays come in a variety of shapes, such as spheres, rectangles and half-moons. Many novelty ice trays have unique shapes such as hearts, cats and stars to delight any dinner party guest.

Lid

Some ice cube trays come with an additional lid to prevent spilling since there is nothing worse than filling your tray with water, only for it to spill out seconds later on the way to the freezer. Lids also make it easy to stack ice cube trays on top of one another, making them compact and convenient for storage.

Spill prevention

Some ice cube trays come with additional lips or rounded edges that help prevent spillage. It is important to note that some silicone trays have molds that flush the edge, making them likely candidates for spills.

How much you can expect to spend on an ice cube tray

Ice cube trays typically are very affordable. The most inexpensive trays cost $2-$10 and are made from material such as plastic. Many trays of this quality may come in packs of two or more. More expensive ice cube trays can cost more than $10, and these are made of either silicone or metal. They tend to be larger at this price range, and the quality of the construction is more durable than standard ice cube trays.

Ice cube tray FAQ

Why is there white residue on the outside of the ice cubes?

A. The white residue you sometimes see outside ice is mineral deposits that come from your tap water. It is harmless and safe to ingest.

How often should ice cube trays be cleaned?

A. You can clean ice cube trays as frequently as once a week. If there is excess residue on the tray from minerals or a smell that comes from the tray (most often, plastic and silicone trays), you can clean them more frequently. To clean the tray, use dish soap and water. However, if a smell persists, you can soak the tray in a mixture of water and vinegar.

What’s the best ice cube tray to buy?

Top ice cube tray

Tovolo Perfect Cube Ice Mold Trays

What you need to know: The Tovolo ice cube mold is a versatile tray that allows for ice cube making, candle making and soap making.

What you’ll love: It allows effortless cube removal and keeps all ice cubes uniform. The tray is BPA-free.

What you should consider: Users have reported that each compartment should be filled individually with water for best results.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ice cube tray for the money

Two-Pack ONLYWEE Easy Release Silicone Ice Cube Molds

What you need to know: This BPA-free ice cube tray is made with silicone and produces many cubes.

What you’ll love: They come with lids.

What you should consider: Users reported that the flexibility of the tray made it hard to safely carry it to the freezer after being filled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

TrueZoo U Ice of A, BPA-Free Silicone Ice Cube Tray

What you need to know: This novelty ice cube tray from TrueZoo is a fun way to stir up a conversation at your next dinner party or get-together.

What you’ll love: It is made from a safe and durable silicone design and can withstand both the freezer and the oven.

What you should consider: It only includes the 48 contiguous states.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

