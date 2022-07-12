If you’re thinking of investing in cookware on Prime Day, it’s typically more cost-effective to buy deluxe sets instead of individual pots and pans.

Which products do cooking experts recommend buying on Prime Day?

Kitchen ranks high as one of the most-shopped categories on Prime Day because it’s full of deep discounts, especially on top brands and trending products. There’s no shortage of deals in the space, but choosing the best kitchen products among them can be challenging — and can feel overwhelming.

If you’re wondering which ones are worth buying on Prime Day, look no further than our resident cooking experts for guidance. Andrea Boudewijn, a Cordon Bleu-trained pastry chef, and Chris Thomas, private caterer and lifelong chef, share the top products they recommend buying during summer’s biggest sales event, including toaster ovens, smart faucets and premium cutlery.

Because prices and availability are subject to change today — especially with so many discounts on top kitchen brands — we’ll update this list of Prime Day deals frequently to keep you up to date. We organized these deals by popular categories so you can find what you’re looking for quickly.

Trending products from Ninja and Cuisinart our cooking experts recommend

Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender: 17% off

Lauded as one of the most powerful blenders available, this professional-grade Vitamix has 10 variable speeds for maximum control over blending. The blender is built to last with a metal drive system and hardened stainless steel blades

Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream Maker: 30% off

The compact Cuisinart ice cream maker whips up fresh frozen treats in 20 minutes or less. It has a double-insulated bowl that eliminates the need for ice, and it has a large spout so you can add ingredients without making a mess.

Presto Dorothy Electric Rapid Cold Brewer: 46% off

It only takes 15 minutes to make a cold brew coffee with this rapid brewer that spins grounds for quick flavor extraction. The glass carafe, grounds cup and filter are all dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Cosori 5-Quart Air Fryer: $15 off

The best-selling Cosori air fryer helps you cook with 85% less oil without sacrificing crispiness, flavor or juiciness. It has nine preset functions as well as a shake reminder so you can “toss” the basket’s contents for even, thorough cooking.

Cutlery from Victorinox and Sabatier

G-Ting Whetstone Set: 41% off

This deluxe knife-sharpening set, touted as a “one-stop shop,” covers all sharpening and polishing needs. The set is designed with several safety features, including nonslip rubber bases and an angle guide.

Sabatier High-Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Block Set: 28% off

The 15-piece set covers most everyday cooking needs and includes six 4.5-inch steak knives with razor-sharp blades that slice meat. It also comes with a sharpening tool and kitchen scissors.

Cookware from Calphalon and Cuisinart

Calphalon Signature Nonstick 12-Inch Wok: $36 off

Made by a trusted cookware brand, this nonstick wok boasts extreme durability with hard-anodized aluminum construction and 500-degree heat resistance. It comes with a dishwasher-safe glass lid.

Cuisinart 10-Piece Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set: 24% off

If you’re partial to stainless steel cookware, this Cuisinart set has fine construction with riveted handles and brushed stainless steel exterior. The durable, sleek set is backed by Cuisinart’s lifetime warranty.

Bakeware from Lodge and Amazon

Lodge Color Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven: 15% off

If you’re looking for a durable Dutch oven, Lodge’s 6-quart model is a top choice. Not only does this model withstand temperatures as high as 1,400 degrees, but it’s covered with chip-resistant enamel.

Amazon Basics Dutch Oven: 39% off

The Amazon Basics Dutch oven is an affordable investment that borrows many premium features from its more expensive counterparts. It’s available in three sizes and over 10 vibrant colors that coordinate easily with other bakeware.

Cosori Air Fryers and other kitchen appliances

Cosori 5-Quart Air Fryer: $15 off

The best-selling Cosori air fryer helps you cook with 85% less oil without sacrificing crispiness, flavor or juiciness. It has nine preset functions as well as a shake reminder so you can “toss” the basket’s contents for even, thorough cooking.

Gadgets from KitchenAid and Delta

KitchenAid Dual Kitchen Scale: 45% off

KitchenAid’s premium digital scales has a two-line LCD readout that calculates weights on two platforms simultaneously, making it especially popular among time-conscious home cooks. The scales are known for accurate measurements.

Delta Faucet Essa Touch Kitchen Faucet: 20% off

Instead of touching a faucet with dirty hands, this Delta faucet lets you tap it with your wrist or knuckles. It’s available in four finishes, including matte black and stainless steel, to match kitchen decor.

Krups Silent Vortex Electric Grinder: 46% off

Whether you need to grind coffee beans, spices or fresh herbs, this Krups grinder turns it into an effortless task. The versatile gadget also has a removable grinding bowl for mess-free pouring and cleaning.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.