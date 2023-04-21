Why Martha Stewart’s Dutch oven is getting so much attention

IN THIS ARTICLE:

Recently, a Staten Island restaurant began receiving attention for hiring grandmas from around the world to be chefs. However, there’s one grandma who has been helping out in the kitchen for 40 years. While she started with recipes, she now has an entire empire built on home goods. Her name is Martha Stewart, and her Gatwick 7-quart Dutch oven is currently getting a great deal of love from the internet.

What is a Dutch oven?

While many home chefs might relegate the Dutch oven to superfluous, it should be considered a kitchen essential. This versatile piece of cookware can handle tasks ranging from making soup and homemade bread to roasting and braising. The defining features are its thick walls and tight-fitting lid because that’s what allows the Dutch oven to maintain heat so well.

What makes Martha Stewart’s Dutch oven so special?

The Martha Stewart Gatwick Dutch oven doesn’t have bells and whistles or utilize smart technology. Instead, it’s simply a well-made product that does what it’s supposed to do. It features a thick, rugged build, which makes it heavy — 17 pounds. While this might make the pot cumbersome, it ensures that it has excellent heat retention. The Gatwick Dutch oven is smooth, scratch-resistant, comes in a wide variety of colors and is easy to clean. In short, this model does everything you want it to do, and it does it very well.

Best Martha Stewart cookware

Martha Stewart Gatwick 7-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven

This is the Martha Stewart Dutch oven that’s been getting attention. The tight-fitting lid features a durable and aesthetically pleasing stainless steel knob. The large handles help with transport, and the thick, cast iron construction distributes heat evenly for a superb cooking experience.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Martha Stewart Eastwalk 14-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set

You get a chef’s knife, a santoku knife, a bread knife, a utility knife, a paring knife, six steak knives, a pair of kitchen shears and more in this cutlery set. The full-tang construction offers better balance and durability, while the stylish handles make this an attractive set to keep on your counter.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Martha Stewart Castelle 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

This cookware set is designed to offer high performance without leaving behind a metallic aftertaste. The seamless aluminum layer helps distribute heat evenly, and the etched measurements ensure you add the exact amount of ingredients that you need.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Martha Stewart Lockton Premium Nonstick 10-Piece Enamel Cookware Set

If you prefer an enameled cookware set, this is a solid option for you. It has a durable, glossy exterior that resists stains and discoloration. Stainless steel rivets secure the handles to the pots so you have a confident grip while cooking.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Martha Stewart Thayer 16-Inch Enamel On Steel Roaster Pan

This 16-inch oven-safe roaster pan has an enameled outside with a removable stainless steel rack inside for better heat circulation. The finish allows for easy cleaning, while the large handles give you a confident grip for transfer.

Sold by Amazon

Martha Stewart Springbank 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set

If flatware is all you need, this 20-piece option gives you enough for four settings. You get four salad forks, four dinner forks, four dinner knives, four dinner spoons and four teaspoons. The flatware is made of stainless steel, so it will last.

Sold by Home Depot

Martha Stewart Rectangular Serving Board with Two Cheese Knives

This matching cheese board and knife set is elegantly designed. It provides plenty of cutting space, is made of rubber wood and stainless steel and it has a hole in the handle for convenient storage. The set comes with one pronged cheese knife and one parmesan knife.

Sold by Home Depot

Other Dutch ovens worth checking out

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.