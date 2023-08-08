Error 14 troubleshooting for Roombas

Most days, your Roomba probably runs like clockwork, going out to clean your floors without any assistance from you. So when your robot vacuum runs into an error 14 message, your first inclination may be to panic.

There’s no need to worry, though. The Roomba 14 error is easy to fix by reinserting your Roomba’s dustbin. In the BestReviews Testing Lab, we’ve studied plenty of Roombas to find the best ways to deal with error 14, so your robot can get back to cleaning as soon as possible.

What does error 14 mean on a Roomba?

The Roomba error 14, which can show up as Error 1-4 in some Roomba models, means that your robot’s dustbin is not properly installed. However, the error message can occur if your bin is correctly installed but its bin sensor isn’t detecting the bin as it should.

How do you fix error 14?

Reinstall the dustbin

Since the Roomba error 14 signals an improperly installed dustbin, start there. Even if you think your bin is installed correctly, remove it from the robot and reinstall it, ensuring that it clicks into place.

Most Roomba dustbins are located at the back of the robot and have a release button marked with a bin icon. The Roomba s9 and s9+ are the only models with the dustbin located at the top of the robot beneath its lid.

Check the filter

If your Roomba still shows the error 14 code, make sure that its filter is properly installed. The filter sits inside the dustbin, so if it isn’t seated correctly, it may affect how the bin sits in the robot.

Clean the dustbin contacts

If error 14 persists after reinstalling the bin, the sensors that help your Roomba recognize the bin may be dirty or blocked. Take out the dustbin once more, and remove its filter. Rinse the bin in warm water and dry it thoroughly.

Next, use a lightly dampened melamine foam sponge, such as the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, to gently wipe the contacts on the outside of the bin and inside the robot where the bin sits, removing any dirt or debris that might prevent the sensors from working properly. Reinstall the filter in the dustbin, and return the bin to the robot to see if the error 14 message has cleared.

Are there temporary workarounds for Roomba error 14?

If you don’t have time to clean your dustbin and contacts, you can often temporarily get around a Roomba 14 error by rebooting your robot and clearing the error message. Rebooting turns the robot on and off to reset it but doesn’t delete any of its settings or maps.

You can reboot Wi-Fi-connected Roombas through the iRobot Home app by selecting the Reboot option in the Product Settings tab. However, you can also manually reboot the robot. The specific process varies based on the model.

Roomba 400, 500, 600 and e series: Press the “Home” and “Spot Clean” buttons on the robot for 10 seconds.

Press the “Home” and “Spot Clean” buttons on the robot for 10 seconds. Roomba 700, 800 and 900 series: Press the “Clean” button on the robot for 10 seconds.

Press the “Clean” button on the robot for 10 seconds. Roombas i and s series: Press the “Clean” button on the robot for 20 seconds.

Press the “Clean” button on the robot for 20 seconds. Roomba j series: Press the “Clean” button on the robot for nine seconds.

The rebooting process takes a few minutes to finish once you initiate it.

Still getting error code 14 after all troubleshooting steps

If the Roomba error 14 persists even after reinstalling the dustbin, cleaning the bin sensor contacts, reinstalling the filter and rebooting the robot, your best bet is to contact iRobot Customer Care. You may need a replacement bin, but customer support can verify you’ve taken all necessary troubleshooting steps.

Clearing Roomba error 14

Running into Roomba error 14 is frustrating because it keeps your robot from cleaning your floors. Fortunately, it’s usually an easy fix if you remove your Roomba’s dustbin and give it and the bin sensor contacts a good cleaning. Rebooting your robot can often clear the error if it doesn’t go away, too. However, if you get the error 14 message regularly, it may be time to replace your dustbin.

