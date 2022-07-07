Which chair mat for carpeted floors is best?

One of the most common flooring options in homes and offices is carpeting, which can be a nightmare for comfy, wheeled office chairs to move around on. Unlike chair mats for hardwood floors, there’s difficulty in choosing a good chair mat for carpeted floors as all carpets have varying levels of thickness that require different constructions of chair mats.

One of the best chair mats for most carpeted floors is the Floortex Polycarbonate Chair Mat. This chair mat is admittedly one of the highest price options available, but the quality is durable enough to last for years, and once it finally starts to wear out, you can recycle it to do your part for the environment.

What to know before you buy a chair mat for carpeted floors

Thickness

The thickness of a chair mat for carpeted flooring determines not only which type of piled carpet it is suited for but also how great the durability is and how much it costs. Mats can be measured in either millimeters or inches. One of the thinnest available chair mats measures 2.5 millimeters/0.10 inches thick and is typically meant for hardwood or the thinnest possible carpet. Low-pile carpets usually need 3 millimeters/0.125 inches, while medium-pile carpets usually need a minimum thickness of around 5 millimeters/0.20 inches. Thick-pile carpets require thickness greater than 5 millimeters/0.20 inches.

What to look for in a quality chair mat for carpeted floors

Studs

Chair mats for carpeted floors are built with little stubs of material underneath called studs. These studs are designed to reach into the carpet to prevent the chair mat from sliding around. It’s also a great way to easily check which pile of carpet a particular chair mat is designed for: the longer and thicker the stud, the thicker the pile of carpet it’s best for. Some studs can have the unfortunate effect of leaving divots in your carpet with long-term use.

Transparency

Chair mats for carpeted floors have varying levels of transparency based on which material they are constructed from (follow the link for more on materials). They can also be specially patterned and/or colored if you prefer a design over transparency.

Antistatic

If you work with individual computer components or any other technical items that are vulnerable to static shocks, you can find plenty of chair mats for carpeted floors that have antistatic construction; just look for it on the product listing.

How much you can expect to spend on a chair mat for carpeted floors

Chair mats for carpeted floors cost $30-$100 depending on factors like their thickness or certain characteristics like stud sizes and edges. The most affordable options rarely exceed $50 and have plenty of value, though if you want a better and longer-lasting chair mat for your carpeted floor, you can always spend up to $100. The very best chair mats for carpeted floors exceed $100 thanks to extra-large sizes or the use of materials like tempered glass.

Chair mat for carpeted floors FAQ

What’s the best way to check your carpet’s pile?

A. It’s surprisingly easy to measure your carpet’s pile; all you need is a paperclip and a ruler or other measuring method. First, straighten out your paperclip to be as straight as you can get it. Then, push that paperclip down into your carpet until it pokes through the bottom of your carpet and touches the raw floor underneath. Pinch your fingers on the paperclip exactly at the point where the paperclip meets the carpet and measure the distance from your fingers to the tip of the paperclip.

Low-pile carpets measure 0.25 inches thick or less, while large-pile carpets measure 0.75 inches thick or more. Anything in between is a medium-pile carpet.

How should you flatten out a chair mat for carpeted floors that was shipped in a rolled-up form?

A. Don’t worry; it’s fairly easy to help your new chair mat flatten out after shipping. First, open the chair mat in the room it is intended for use and allow it to warm to room temperature after removing all packaging from the chair mat. Once it’s warm, simply kneel or place a heavy object at one end and unroll it before placing more heavy objects at each corner. Wait for up to 24 hours and you should be set.

What’s the best chair mat for carpeted floors to buy?

Top chair mat for carpeted floors

Floortex Polycarbonate Chair Mat

What you need to know: This is a top-tier chair mat for plush carpeted floors with high durability and low visual impact.

What you’ll love: In several years, when it’s time to replace this chair mat, you can recycle it instead of tossing it out.

What you should consider: While this is certainly one of the best chair mats for carpeted floors, it does cost much more than most other available options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top chair mat for carpeted floors for the money

DoubleCheck Products Heavy-Duty Carpet Chair Mat

What you need to know: If your carpet is extra thick, then this chair mat should be your top choice.

What you’ll love: Unlike a few other options, this chair mat doesn’t have an odd smell and rarely, if ever, dents or cracks.

What you should consider: If you prefer a fully transparent chair mat for carpeted floors, then you should look elsewhere.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Marvelux ECO (Enhanced Polymer) Chair Mat for Low and Standard Pile Carpets

What you need to know: As the name suggests, this is a great chair mat option for carpeted floors that aren’t too thick.

What you’ll love: The transparency of this chair mat for carpeted floors is high enough that it’s practically invisible.

What you should consider: This chair mat for carpeted floors isn’t recommended for households with young children due to its sharp edges.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

