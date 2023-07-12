BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

The following deals were updated on July 11, 2023, at 12.30 pm PT.

Apple Watch Series 8 30% OFF

This smartwatch’s versatility makes it one of the most popular on the market. It offers many health-tracking features, such as sleep tracking and blood-oxygen monitoring, but it also works seamlessly with other Apple devices and provides access to thousands of apps right on your wrist. You can even text, make calls and listen to music and podcasts.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen 20% OFF

These wireless earbuds offer noise cancellation that blocks out external noise, but they have a transparency mode that lets in some ambient noise when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. Our testing revealed that they stay in the ears better than previous models and offer better sound quality for music, podcasts and more.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner 30% OFF

Cleaning carpets can be a nightmare if you don’t have the correct tools, but that’s no problem for this excellent gadget. It might look small, but don’t be fooled. The powerful suction makes light work of pet spills or spot stains on carpets, upholstery, car interiors or any fabric. It’s easy to use and has a 48-ounce liquid reservoir.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 45% OFF

Ensure you always have a bright smile with the technologically advanced toothbrush. It has three cleaning modes and a pressure sensor to prevent gum damage, and itcomes with two additional cleaning heads and a travel case.

Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) 37% OFF

A Kindle is one of the best ways to read thousands of books in a tiny gadget. Although there are several Kindle models, this one has a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and 16 gigabytes of internal storage. It comes with three months of Kindle Unlimited and an Agave Green backing.

LG 42-inch Class OLED 4K Smart TV 34% OFF

There’s nothing better than watching the big game or your favorite films on a large smart TV such as this one. The OLED display technology ensures crystal-clear visuals at the maximum 4K resolution, and a 3.1 high-resolution soundbar provides thumping sounds.

Vitamix 5200 Blender 45% OFF

This self-cleaning blender is the perfect tool for making anything from smoothies to desserts. It has a 64-ounce container and a 10-speed motor, which can spin the stainless steel blades fast enough to heat liquids for soup.

Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat 40% OFF

Keeping your child safe when riding along with you is crucial, but car seats for kids can be relatively pricey. However, with this excellent deal, you wouldn’t have to buy a new chair as they grow. It easily converts from a rear-facing to a forward-facing harness, and the Extend2Fit extension panel gives an extra 5 inches of legroom.

Products to watch this Prime Day

