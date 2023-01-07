When choosing a vitamin C supplement for your child, avoid unhealthy options that are filled with sugar and additives.

Which vitamin C for kids is best?

Vitamin C is important for your child’s good health and development. If your child isn’t getting enough vitamin C from food, consider a supplement. And to ensure your child makes taking their vitamin C supplement a part of their routine, choose a great-tasting option like Garden of Life Kids Immune Support Gummies with vitamin C that they’ll enjoy taking.

What to know before you buy vitamin C for kids

Benefits

Vitamin C offers many health benefits, from boosting your immune system to speeding up healing. The latter is particularly important in children because they are often prone to bruises and scrapes when they fall.

Form

Vitamin C tablets for kids usually come as liquid, gummies or chewable tablets. Gummies contain a high amount of sugar, which makes them more palatable, while chewable tablets may not be as pleasant-tasting but contain more vitamin C than their gummy counterparts. There are also liquid vitamin C options, which are usually more suitable for infants and young children.

When choosing between gummy vitamin C and chewable tablets, avoid options that contain artificial sweeteners. Vitamin C and these added sweeteners usually compete for absorption in the small intestine.

Quality

Choose a vitamin C supplement containing ingredients that have been carefully sourced and tested for their potency, purity and integrity. You might also want to avoid products containing artificial colors, flavors and preservatives.

One of the ways to validate the quality of these products is to check their packaging for certifications provided by globally recognized third-party organizations such as NSF International and the United States Pharmacopoeia.

The type of facility where vitamin C is manufactured is also important. For instance, if the manufacturer indicates that the product was formulated in a CGMP-certified lab, then you can be sure that strict standards were adhered to during production.

What to look for in quality vitamin C for kids

Taste

Whether it is liquid, chewable tablets or gummies, vitamin C supplements for children usually taste great because they come in flavors such as orange, peach, mango or strawberry. However, you should avoid vitamin C supplements laced with artificial sweeteners and additives that can trigger allergies.

Shapes

Apart from their palatability, another aspect that makes vitamin C supplements appealing to kids, especially the tablet form, is their shape. For example, some vitamin C gummies or chewable tablets are made in animal shapes, which can make your child excited about taking their dose of vitamin C each day.

Other ingredients

Some vitamin C formulations contain additional vitamins and minerals like vitamins A, D, E and calcium. Depending on what you intend to achieve with this supplement, you may choose an option that only contains vitamin C or a formulation that includes other vitamins and minerals.

How much you can expect to spend on vitamin C for kids

A vitamin C supplement for kids may cost between $10 and $30. When buying, you should also consider the unit count, serving size and the quality of the ingredients. The most expensive options are usually vitamin C derived from organic sources.

Vitamin C for kids FAQ

How much vitamin C is too much for my child?

A. The recommended daily amount of vitamin C for children ranges from 25 to 75 milligrams daily. However, the maximum daily amount is between 650 and 1,200 mg. If the child is between 9 and 13, they shouldn’t take more than 1,200 mg, while children between the ages of 4 and 8 should take no more than 650 mg.

How do I know if my child has a vitamin C deficiency?

A. While vitamin C is contained in popular fruits and vegetables, there are still cases of vitamin C deficiency in children worldwide. Some of the early signs of deficiency include rough and dry skin, easy bruising and slow wound healing, joint pain, weak bones, bleeding gums, fatigue and poor immunity.

What’s the best vitamin C for kids to buy?

Top vitamin C for kids

Garden of Life Kids Immune Support Gummies with vitamin C

What you need to know: These great-tasting, cherry-flavored gummies are recommended for both adults and children above 2 years old.

What you’ll love: The gummies are tooth-friendly because they are nonsticky. They are also made from citrus pectin and are free of added sugars and preservatives.

What you should consider: Some users complained that their order arrived without the bottle’s plastic protective seal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vitamin C for kids for the money

Emergen-C Kidz 250 mg Kids vitamin C Powder

What you need to know: In addition to the 250 mg of vitamin C, it also contains B vitamins, antioxidants and electrolytes.

What you’ll love: The fruit punch flavor is naturally sweetened, and the fizzy caffeine-free bubbles make it enjoyable for kids to digest.

What you should consider: You must stir it correctly, otherwise, the powder will remain at the bottom of the glass.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Feel Great Vitamin Co. Elderberry Gummies for Kids

What you need to know: These gummies are great for boosting the immune system of kids and adults alike.

What you’ll love: These Elderberry-flavored gummies contain vitamin C and zinc and is rich in antioxidants, flavonoids, vitamins A and E, iron, and potassium.

What you should consider: It isn’t certified as kosher.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

