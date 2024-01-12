Need tech gift ideas for seniors?

Technology isn’t just for the younger generations. Boomers now have access to devices that can enhance their lives. For example, in 2022, the Food and Drug Administration allowed hearing aids to be sold without a prescription. This move was expected to benefit nearly 20 million Americans over 60 who have mild-to-moderate hearing loss. And it is not the only tech that has seniors excited.

We rounded up the best tech gifts for seniors that they’ll look forward to using. Whether you’re doing holiday shopping or looking for a thoughtful gift to celebrate their birthday, we’ve got you covered with a range of useful products, including four that we tested ourselves: the Eargo 5 hearing aids, Echo Dot (5th Gen) virtual assistant, Aura Carver Digital Picture Frame and the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum.

Shop this article: Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, Apple 2021 MacBook Pro and Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

Why adopting new technology is beneficial to seniors

Perhaps more than any other demographic, seniors have the most to gain from incorporating technology into their lives. Modern devices are not only intuitive, they can help the older generation live with a confidence and vitality they never dreamed possible.

There are robots that take care of household chores, tablets that let you see and talk to your children and grandchildren and smartwatches that monitor your health and alert you if something is not as expected. You can buy tech that keeps you mentally sharp and allows you to hear better. You can even have a personal assistant ready to help you with any task at any time of the day or night. All in all, good tech gifts for elderly individuals can help them thrive as they age.

Best tech gifts for seniors

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

The latest model of this Amazon Fire tablet lets you enjoy your favorite streaming apps and make video calls. It operates hands-free with Alexa, and you can enjoy up to 13 hours of battery life when listening to music and audiobooks.

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro

For the individual who wants a high-performance machine, this MacBook Pro lets you perform complex tasks with speed and ease. While it’s not the latest model, it’s still an excellent laptop. To make it an even sweeter deal, currently, this model is $650 off when you buy through Amazon.

Eargo 5

BestReviews has tested the Eargo 5 and determined it is a remarkable device that can enhance your life. If you are struggling with mild-to-moderate hearing loss, the Eargo can give you your life back.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

The SE released in 2022 is a simplified watch that focuses on the features you want the most. By using this device, you can get medication reminders, heart rate monitoring, crash detection and fall detection. It will even let you send an emergency SOS when you need help immediately. Currently, you can get this Apple Watch for $50 off.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen)

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is an excellent way to stay in touch with the ones you love the most. There’s no more struggling to remain in frame with video calls. This device keeps you front and center automatically. It’s the latest model, released in 2023.

Apple iPad mini

The latest version of the iPad mini is an intuitive device that lets you explore your creativity. Whether you want to draw, create music, write your memoir or do just about anything else, this is the easy-to-use tool that lets you do exactly that. Best Buy is offering it at $100 off.

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

A personal assistant is no longer reserved for the extraordinarily wealthy. We evaluated the latest version of the Echo Dot and found it exceedingly easy to use. You don’t have to learn any programs or even know how to type. Just ask and you shall receive.

Aura Carver Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame

This fan-favorite digital photo frame got the green light from the BestReviews Testing Lab. It’s one of the top holiday gifts for grandparents, letting them share and display photos and videos of their loved ones via Wi-Fi. It has a 10.1-inch HD screen and the frame itself comes in five styles.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

This BestReviews-approved Roomba is a solid robotic vacuum. Compatible with every floor type, you can schedule cleaning through the smartphone app, Alexa or Google voice assistants. It offers personalized schedules based on your cleaning habits. It detects high-traffic spots and cleans them more thoroughly. Plus, advanced sensors allow it to maneuver under and around furniture and keep it from falling down the stairs.

Worth checking out

The Ring Video Doorbell is great for an older adult who lives alone or has limited mobility; it lets you answer the doorbell via smartphone, tablet or laptop, with night vision, motion sensing, video recording and other useful features.

Book lovers will appreciate the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, with senior-friendly features including a lightweight design, glare-free display, adjustable brightness and font size, plus waterproofing in case of accidental spills.

The Tile Mate Essentials Bluetooth Tracker and Item Locators is the perfect solution for “senior moments,” helping them find misplaced keys, wallets, TV remotes and more.

The AeroGarden Harvest Hydroponic Indoor Garden is great for those residing in senior living communities who miss having their own garden; it even comes with an herb seed kit to get them started.

This multifunctional Cuisinart Vacuum Sealer Cordless Wine Opener preserves unfinished wines and eliminates wrist strain as a result of opening bottles manually.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2024 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.