How to celebrate Singles’ Day

If you look at the clock and you see it’s 11:11, that means it’s time to make a wish. If you look at a calendar and see it’s 11/11, however, that means it’s time to make your wishes come true. Especially if you aren’t in a relationship. Singles’ Day on Nov. 11 is the largest one-day online shopping event in the world.

What is the history of Singles’ Day?

The popular origin story states that Singles’ Day was initially a kind of anti-Valentine’s Day created by four male students at Nanjing University in China. In 1993, it was called Bachelor’s Day. The purpose of the holiday was to celebrate being single. Ironically, as Singles’ Day caught on, Nov. 11 became a popular date for social gatherings.

How do you celebrate Singles’ Day?

Celebrating Singles’ Day is easy. The whole point of the holiday is self-attention. In essence, it is the ultimate Me Day. Anything you do to be kind to yourself is fair game. You could see a movie, have a fancy meal, go to a spa or even take a day trip. However, the most common way to celebrate Singles’ Day is to treat yourself to something you’ve always wanted, whether it is a set of bath bombs or a pearl necklace.

Are there Singles’ Day sales in the US?

While Singles’ Day is the largest consumer holiday in the world, major sales events that celebrate being unattached haven’t really caught on in the U.S. yet. However, since there is an abundance of early Black Friday sales happening right now, it’s possible to treat yourself to some extravagant gifts and still get a deep discount.

Best deals on Singles’ Day

NordicTrack RW600 Smart Rower

You want to take care of yourself on Singles’ Day, and this rowing machine is an excellent way to do that. It gives you a full-body workout and comes with a â€‹â€‹free 30-day iFIT family membership to stream live and on-demand workouts. Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sony Bravia XR 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV

If you enjoy watching movies and TV shows, you deserve to have the best home entertainment setup possible. This gorgeous 65-inch TV will take your viewing (and gaming) experience beyond where you thought possible. Sold by Amazon

Diamond Stud Earrings

There’s something about wearing diamonds that makes you feel priceless. These elegant 14-karat gold earrings have a round 1/4-carat diamond in each stud. Treat yourself to a gift that will make you feel special over and over again. Sold by Macy’s

Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit

To do any job well, you need the right tools. Instead of borrowing what you require, splurge on this comprehensive set. This way, you’ll always be ready to tackle any home improvement task on your own. Sold by Home Depot

Samsonite Spin Tech 5.0 Hardside Luggage Collection

Need a change of scenery? Treat yourself to this updated luggage collection from Samsonite. This stylish hardside offering features a rugged polycarbonate construction with a scratch-resistant texture to keep your items safe. Sold by Macy’s

JBL Live Pro TWS 2 True Wireless Headphones

These adaptive noise-canceling earbuds give you “me time” whenever you stick them in your ears. Isolate yourself from the world with your favorite podcasts or playlists and live your best, happiest life. Sold by Amazon

Basin and Range Women’s Intarsia Cardigan

This cardigan makes a perfect self-gift. It’s soft, breathable and has a two-way zipper for remarkable styling versatility. This sweater also has a relaxed fit so it can be layered for a casual chic look. Sold by Backcountry

