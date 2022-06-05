Which tablet accessory for kids is best?

For education or entertainment, parents have been integrating more technology into the lives of their kids. Tablets in particular have become a major tool for kids to learn and play from the convenience of wherever they are. As a result, there are several different accessories that have been designed specifically for kids to use with their tablets. Depending on the interests of the kid, there are several different options for any shopper to choose from. However, knowing what exactly to look for will make a major difference.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY TABLET ACCESSORIES FOR KIDS

Compatibility of the accessory with brand of tablet

Several tablet accessories are built to specifically work with one brand of tablet, so ensuring that the design is either universally compatible, or at least compatible, with the currently owned device will make an obvious difference.

How the kid uses the tablet

Perhaps the most important factor is knowing what sort of activities or games the kid likes to do on the tablet will help you to choose an accessory. For kids who like to draw, there are several different drawing-specific accessories to choose from. For kids who like racing games, there are cases and accessories that are designed to improve that experience as well.

Wireless connectivity and battery life

If the accessory is wirelessly connected such as a stylus, knowing if it connects with the tablet is important. Additionally, wirelessly connected accessories will also have a battery life, which can range dramatically depending on the quality and type of device it is.

Color and design

For kids in particular, finding accessories that have fun colors or designs will be an important part of the decision-making process. Most kids’ tablet accessories will have several different options, with many others having designs that feature cartoon characters or other recognizable faces from kids’ TV and movies.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON TABLET ACCESSORIES FOR KIDS

There are kids’ tablet accessories available in basically every price range, with a case or small stylus costing only a few dollars, while certain attachments or connected items can cost hundreds. Depending on the budget, there will be options for every shopper.

WHAT ARE THE Best tablet accessories for kids?

Top tablet accessory for kids

KOOL-U Stylus Pens for Kids

What you need to know: This is a fun and easy-to-use stylus designed to look like a classic yellow pencil.

What you’ll love: The stylus is universally compatible and works on any touch surface without requiring a battery. The thicker design is easier to grip for younger kids, so they won’t drop it.

What you should consider: The lack of wireless connectivity reduces precision and does not disable touch from a hand if it is resting on the tablet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tablet accessory for kids for the money

CozyPhones Over The Ear Headband Headphones

What you need to know: These are cute and comfortable headphones that fit like a headband for easy stability.

What you’ll love: The headphones have limited volume levels to protect kids from ear damage. The headband also comes in several different designs to work with the preferences of any kid.

What you should consider: The headphone jack will not be compatible with an iPad without an additional dongle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kid-Proof Case for Fire 7 Tablet

What you need to know: This is an incredibly durable tablet case that comes in several different colors for added variety.

What you’ll love: The tablet case comes with an adjustable stand that works to both angle the tablet, as well as stand it fully upright. The thick outer shell will protect from heavy impact and the elevated sides will protect the screen as well.

What you should consider: The tablet case is only compatible with Amazon Fire tablets, making it a less versatile option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

ipega-PG-9083S wireless Mobile Controller

What you need to know: This is a great accessory for older kids who like to use their tablets for gaming.

What you’ll love: The mobile controller works for several different sizes of devices with the attachment feature being adjustable. All of the keys and buttons can be customized to the programmed settings of the user.

What you should consider: The mobile controller is only compatible with Android devices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray

What you need to know: This is a multi-function travel tray that can hold several toys, snacks and art supplies, as well as a tablet.

What you’ll love: The tablet holder in the middle of the tray is universal and will fit several different tablets and mobile devices. The tray will also connect easily around most different car seats with a simple strap.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that it is clunky to carry around when travelling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cuddly Reader Tablet Stand and Book Holder

What you need to know: This is a cute and sturdy tablet holder that is made out of soft, plush materials.

What you’ll love: The tablet holder has side pockets to hold a stylus or other additional accessories. The plush exterior comes in several different designs and characters for fun customization.

What you should consider: For tablets with thicker cases, the ledge that holds up the device may not be long enough to comfortably hold it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

FANGOR Universal Tablet Holder for Kids in Back Seats

What you need to know: This is a great tablet holder for the back seat of a car to allow kids to watch videos while in the car.

What you’ll love: The tablet holder is universal and will work with any device, regardless of brand. The anti-slip strap will ensure that the tablet stays in place even when on a bumpy road.

What you should consider: Some users report that the velcro attachment will not hold after extended use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Tom Price writes for BestReviews.

