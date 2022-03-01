Which iPad Pro 12.9-inch case is best?

Tablets are available in several designs from different manufacturers, but few can keep up with Apple’s iPad Pro. That’s because it is one of the most powerful mobile tablets available, so it needs robust protection at all times.

Not just any old case will do. First, you must ensure it protects the iPad Pro’s screen and outer casing. That’s why the Zugu Alpha Case for 2020 iPad Pro is the perfect solution. It’s lightweight yet shockproof, so you can confidently use your device.

What to know before you buy an iPad Pro 12.9-inch case

Access to the camera lens

The iPad Pro has a 12-megapixel camera, so you might not be too keen on the protective case blocking the lens. Consider if you will be taking photos with the device or forgive the lens blocking in favor of more robust protection. Depending on the protection level required, you might not have a choice.

Material and texture of the case

Consider the case’s material and overall texture. Folio cases tend to be thinner and made from plastic compounds, while others, like genuine leather, are slightly thicker. At the top of the protection selection, hardened plastic will almost double the iPad Pro’s thickness as those cases can withstand a tornado.

Auto-wake and sleep

When you open the iPad’s case, the last thing you want to see is that the battery has run flat from an active screen. However, if that gives you nightmares, consider an iPad Pro case with auto-wake and sleep compatibility. This means the protective housing will switch off the iPad’s screen when closed and automatically awaken the display again when opened.

What to look for in a quality iPad Pro 12.9-inch case

Pencil holder so that you never lose your creative tool

The iPad Pro isn’t used for playing mobile games. Instead, it’s a powerful creative device used for things like drawing and art – and the primary accessory to do that is the Apple pencil. But if you misplace the pencil, you could spend valuable hours just looking for it. That is why a good-quality iPad case will have a pencil holder built into the design. Just slot the pencil into the space and be sure that it will always be ready.

Shock-proof and protection from the elements

A pencil holder is great, but the primary function of the case is to protect your $1,000 device. A good quality iPad Pro case can withstand the forces from being dropped, knocked over or even light liquid spills. Depending on your needs, the perfect case could also protect the iPad from dust or dirt entering the ports.

A stand for convenience

You don’t always want to hold the iPad in your hand, but you don’t want to put it down on a surface either. The best solution is to get a high-quality case with a kick-stand built-in. This will allow you to tilt the screen at an angle best for your work.

How much you can expect to spend on an iPad Pro 12.9-inch case

The average price for an iPad Pro case will depend on the manufacturer and whether the case has any unique aspects. Generally, an iPad case will retail for $50-$80, but more robust options can retail for $100-$150.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch case FAQ

Do you need a screen protector when you use an iPad Pro case?

A. That depends on how much protection you require. A screen protector prevents scratches and reduces fingerprints, but the case can do that too. You probably don’t need both, and an iPad case provides more protection.

Will any iPad Pro case fit?

A. No, it won’t as the device is available in different sizes. You must buy a case that has specifically made for your iPad Pro.

What are the best iPad Pro 12.9-inch cases to buy?

Top iPad Pro 12.9-inch case

Zugu Alpha Case for 2020 iPad Pro

What you need to know: This ultraslim protective case can wirelessly charge your Apple pencil.

What you’ll love: If you are looking for a case that is both slim and robust, then the Alpha is perfect for you. It can protect your iPad Pro from drops of up to 5 feet on concrete. A small pocket on the back wirelessly charges your Apple Pencil, and it has a built-in stand to tilt your device at 10 different angles. The outer cover is made from synthetic leather, while the inner lining is microfiber. The makers are so confident in their protection properties that they have a two-year warranty.

What you should consider: The camera lens is exposed, so there is no protection to prevent scratches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPad Pro 12.9-inch case for money

Fintie Rotating Case for iPad Pro 12.9-inch

What you need to know: This case is great for users who rotate their devices while creating art.

What you’ll love: In addition to providing high-quality protection from bumps, dust and fingerprints, this case allows users to rotate the iPad Pro without having to remove it. It has a notch on the side that magnetically charges the Apple Pencil 2nd Generation. The lid of the case features a snap-and-roll design so that you can configure it for the best working conditions. While it doesn’t have magnets to keep it closed, it does have an elastic band to secure it.

What you should consider: It is made only to fit specific iPad Pro models, so you must make sure that your device is compatible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Otterbox Defender Series Case for iPad Pro

What you need to know: The Otterbox Defender cases are made to withstand the harshest conditions and are one of the most robust available.

What you’ll love: This case uses a multi-layer defense system. The iPad sits in a solid inner shell to protect it from drops and shocks. The inner cover also has a screen protector built-in, protecting from scratches and fingerprints. The hardened plastic cover clips over the inner shell, forming a closed protective system to prevent drops and crushing forces. As a result, it is one of the most durable iPad cases available, and the Defender range also spans cases for mobile phones. In addition, it includes port covers that prevent dirt and dust from entering the case. Finally, it has a shield stand to tilt it on a surface and comes with a lifetime warranty.

What you should consider: This case is one of the most expensive, and the protection level might only appeal to specific users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

