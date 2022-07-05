Is the new Amazon 7 tablet worth it?

While Prime Day is a sales event that lets you buy an unfathomable array of products at deep discounts, at its heart, it celebrates Amazon. This means new tech is often strategically released just before the event. Sometimes, the new version doesn’t offer much of an upgrade. If that is the case, it is wiser to get the previous model.

This year, the new tech coming out is the next generation of Amazon’s popular Fire 7. This is the company’s entry-level tablet. It is priced to sell yet offers enough versatility to make it your go-to portable device. But does the 2022 model have enough upgrades to make it worth the purchase?

Why is the new model still called the Fire 7?

While the tech has become increasingly user-friendly and intuitive, most people can find their way around a new device without reading the directions. However, determining which is the newest model can be extremely confusing.

For Apple products, such as an iPhone, the model number goes up each time a new version is released. This is fairly straightforward (until they slip in a Roman numeral). The problem with this method is you don’t always know which number is the current model. So, if you’re unsure, look for the highest number.

With Amazon Fire tablets, however, the number never changes. The new version of the Fire 7 is the Fire 7. This is because the “7” refers to the device’s screen size, not the version or the generation. If you want the newest Fire 7 model, you must keep track of which generation the company is on. This is complicated by the fact that the new generations are spread across different models. For instance, while the previous Fire 7 was the 9th generation, released in 2019, this new model is the 12th generation. The 10th generation was the Fire HD 8 (2020) and the 11th generation was the Fire HD 10 (2021).

What stayed the same on the Amazon Fire 7?

The Amazon Fire 7 is the company’s most affordable tablet. There are many features that haven’t changed in order to keep from competing with other models in the Fire line.

Screen size and resolution

The new Amazon Fire 7 has the same screen size (7 inches) and screen resolution (1024 x 600 with a pixel density of 171 PPI) as the 9th generation model. By comparison, the Fire HD 8 has an ​​8-inch screen with full HD resolution (1280 x 800 with a pixel density of 189 PPI).

Built-in Alexa

This model, as well as all other models of Amazon tablets, features hands-free operation with Alexa.

Front and rear cameras

The front and rear cameras on the 12th generation are both 12-megapixel models. While this is the same for the Fire HD 8, the Fire HD 10 has a 2 MP front-facing and 5 MP rear-facing camera.

Capabilities

What the tablet can do does not change from generation to generation. You can still download apps, stream content, read, play games and more. It is primarily the speed and performance that changes from generation to generation not the accessibility of apps and content.

What’s new on the Amazon Fire 7?

The 12th generation includes significant upgrades to the device’s speed and performance. You can find these enhanced features on both the Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids tablets.

Faster processor

If speed is important, the 12th generation Fire 7 has a quad-core processor that is 30% faster than the 9th generation offering.

More RAM

RAM is vital because it is what allows the processor to flex its muscles. The 12th generation has double the RAM with 2GB instead of 1GB. This enhances the device’s overall performance.

Longer battery life

Longer battery life is always the goal of an upgrade. The 9th generation provides up to 7 hours of battery life between charging, while the new model gives you up to 10 hours.

Greater storage potential

The internal storage limits have not changed with 16GB and 32GB available. However, the microSD storage has doubled. Instead of 512GB, you can add up to 1TB of storage with the new Fire 7.

Overall size and weight

The overall size and weight changed very little. But it did change. The 9th generation was 7.6 inches by 4.5 inches by 0.4 inches and weighed 10.4 ounces, while the 12th generation was 7.11 inches by 4.63 inches by 0.38 inches and weighed 9.9 ounces, making it marginally larger, thinner and lighter.

Colors

The available colors are slightly modified as well. The 2019 Fire 7 was available in black, plum, sage and twilight blue, while the new models are only available in black, rose and denim.

Price

There is currently a $10 difference between generation 9 and generation 12. The former is available for $49.99, while the latter costs $59.99.

Amazon tablets to consider

While the Fire 7 is a great product, Amazon has many tablets available.

Fire 7 Tablet (2022 Model)

This is the latest, just released Fire 7. It is the upgraded model with longer battery life, faster processor and double the RAM of the previous generation.

Sold by Amazon

Fire 7 Tablet (2019 Model)

If you are comfortable purchasing the previous generation, you can save a little money by getting this model. It has several impressive features, such as front and rear-facing cameras, 1GB of RAM, a seven-hour battery life and hands-free operation with Alexa.

Sold by Amazon

Fire 7 Kids Tablet (2022 Model)

The Fire 7 isn’t the only new model this year. This option for kids three to seven has all the same upgrades, plus a durable case with built-in stand and a two-year worry-free guarantee.

Sold by Amazon

Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet

The Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet is best for school-age children. This model did not receive an upgrade yet, so it is still the 9th generation.

Sold by Amazon

Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet

This 10th generation tablet was released in 2020. It is the latest version of the Fire HD 8 and features up to 12 hours of battery life, wireless charging, an 8-inch display and 3GB of RAM.

Sold by Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet

The largest Amazon tablet was upgraded in 2021. This 11th generation model features a vivid 1080p full HD display, up to 12 hours of battery life, 3GB of RAM and a 10.1-inch screen.

Sold by Amazon

