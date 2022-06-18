Which Wi-Fi routers are best for long range?

Finding the best Wi-Fi router for long-range circumstances for a large home or office can be tricky. You’ll want to ensure that the router provides a strong signal throughout the space. Luckily, it’s much easier to find long-range models than it was a decade ago. The 2-Pack of Gryphon AC3000 Mesh Wi-Fi Router offers up to 6,000 square feet of range and is a great bet for long-range router needs.

What to know before you buy a Wi-Fi router for long range

Range extender vs. long-range Wi-Fi router

When looking for solutions to finding the best Wi-Fi router for long-range spaces, many elect to purchase range extending devices that can help your router’s Wi-Fi signal reach even further than its advertised range. Others, however, may find it more cost-effective to go with Wi-Fi routers that were designed with larger spaces in mind, or those with multi-router compatibility.

Overall router speed

While the best Wi-Fi routers may offer speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps, many users don’t need that high of a speed. Check in with your internet provider and consider running some speed tests to get an idea of how much internet speed you’ll actually need.

Connection type

Most routers currently available feature dual-band connectivity, meaning that the router offers both 2.4 GHz connections and 5.0 GHz connections—with tri-band and other multi-band routers sometimes offering even more.

What to look for in a quality Wi-Fi router for long range

Long range

Arguably the most important feature in a Wi-Fi router is its range. While getting the right long-range Wi-Fi router depends on the size of your space, most average Wi-Fi routers today have a 1,000 square feet range— excluding disruptions from walls or other signal barriers. Specially designed long-range Wi-Fi routers can offer as much as 7,500 square feet of range. Still, some buyers simply elect to buy add-ons to their existing router, like mesh Wi-Fi router systems or range extenders, to help improve their router’s range.

Mesh Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi router kits with mesh Wi-Fi usually refer to multiple-router Smart Home systems that can broadcast the main router signal further than it would be able to on its own. Mesh Wi-Fi routers offer the benefits of faster connection speeds, lower latency and greater range.

Bulk packs

Buying bulk packs of Wi-Fi routers is another great way to help extend the range and functionality of your internet service. Bulk Wi-Fi router packs are also a good choice for those with Smart Home systems since they can increase the number of rooms with Wi-Fi and voice command capability.

How much you can expect to spend on a Wi-Fi router for long range

Long-range Wi-Fi routers often cost significantly more than your average router, usually ranging somewhere between $100-$500. While you can still find some long-range routers or router-extender bundles at low prices, investing in a high-quality Wi-Fi router is worth the money.

​​Wi-Fi router for long range FAQ

What’s the difference between a Wi-Fi router and a modem?

A. While a modem connects your home to the internet through hard-wiring or ethernet, a Wi-Fi router connects your wireless internet to your household’s Wi-Fi devices.

How far can the average Wi-Fi router reach?

A. While the average Wi-Fi router’s signal reaches roughly 1,000 square feet, long-range Wi-Fi router signals can sometimes reach up to 7,000 square feet—with business models extending even further.

What’s the best Wi-Fi router for long range to buy?

Top Wi-Fi router for long range

Gryphon AC3000 2 Pack Mesh Wi-Fi Router with Up To 6,000 Square Feet of Range

What you need to know: This mesh Wi-Fi router system can project its signals up to 6,000 square feet, and comes in packs of either one, two or three for optimal range.

What you’ll love: The two-pack of mesh Wi-Fi routers offers up to 3 GB per second of internet speed, and has a user-friendly phone app. In addition, it includes parental control, security features and tri-band frequency connectivity.

What you should consider: This model is much more expensive than some other long-range Wi-Fi routers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Wi-Fi router for long range for the money

TP-Link Deco 3 Pack Mesh System Wi-Fi Router with Up To 5,500 Square Feet of Range

What you need to know: The TP-Link AC1750 Archer A7 offers an impressive 5,500 square feet of Wi-Fi signal range at a highly affordable price.

What you’ll love: With up to 5,500 square feet of Wi-Fi range, this model outperforms many competitors at this price point. It also works well with Smart Home voice assistants like Alexa.

What you should consider: Some users found that this unit didn’t send its signal as far as it advertised.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Google Nest AC2200 Mesh System Wi-Fi Router with Up To 4,400 Square Feet of Range

What you need to know: If you use Google Assistant or other Google Smart Home features, the Google Next Mesh Wi-Fi router is a must-buy, covering a respectable 4,400 square feet of area with Wi-Fi.

What you’ll love: This unit offers 2,200 square feet of range per router and is perfectly compatible with Smart Home use. It also offers impressive speeds, touch controls and a simple, sleek white design.

What you should consider: Some buyers reported that this model came with a few hidden fees in access point costs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

