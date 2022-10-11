This year, Amazon surprised its Prime members with a second 48-hour sale called the Prime Early Access Sale. We’ve noticed that, as in years past, the company is offering huge discounts on smart home gear, such as the Echo Dot (4th Gen), as well as other personal essentials, including the Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon and Derma E Advanced Peptides and Collagen Moisturizer.
We’ve compiled a list of the best deals on everyday essentials. To help you quickly navigate to the products you need most, we’ve organized this list into seven sections: trending, tech and electronics, apparel and accessories, home and kitchen, lawn and garden, sports and fitness equipment and health and beauty.
Deal availability/pricing are always subject to change. BestReviews will be updating this roundup several times through the duration of Prime Day. We recommend checking back throughout the duration of the event as we add more worthwhile bargains. Updated: October 11, 12 a.m. PT
Air fryers and other trending deals
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven: 25% off
An air fryer is a game-changing countertop appliance. You can use it to cook up your favorite comfort foods in just a few minutes. Best of all, you’ll be using less oil. The Instant Vortex Plus is a versatile model that offers a broad range of cooking features.
JBL Reflect Aero earbuds are essential accessories that help you stay motivated during the toughest workouts. The Smart Ambient automatically adjusts noise cancellation levels to eliminate audio distractions while keeping you alert to your surroundings. Now is a great time to get these trending earbuds because they are so deeply discounted for the Prime Early Access Sale.
Other top deals in this space
- These Oufuni Bone Conduction Headphones are on sale at 50% off are are highly rated
- Get the Zoker Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at 74% off today
- Get 20% off the Droneeye 4DV4 Drone today
- The Blink Mini Smart Security Camera is on sale at 54% off
Echo Dot Smart Speaker and other tech and electronics deals
Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5: 56% off
If you’ve ever had a stranger show up at your door, you know how uncomfortable that can make you feel. With the Ring Echo Show 5, you can see who is on the other side and communicate without ever opening the door and making yourself vulnerable. The peace of mind this model offers is priceless. Since it is currently on sale, that makes it an even greater value.
Echo Dot Smart Speaker: 55% off
Without an assistant that listens to you, you cannot get the most out of your smart home. Amazon’s Alexa devices are reliable tech that puts you in control. The Echo Dot is one of the most popular models in the company’s line, and it is designed to make your life easier.
Other top deals in this space
- Get the Nanddi Gaming Headset at 20% off today
- The Lepow Portable Monitor is on sale at 20% off
- Get 33% off the Emeet 1080P USB Webcam today
- The Frameo 10.1 Inch Digital Picture Frame is highly rated and available at 20% off
Boots and other apparel and accessories deals
Silentcare Mens Winter Mid-Calf Snow Boot: 20% off
As winter approaches, you need to keep your feet warm. These snow boots are not only great for colder weather, but they add a great accent to nearly any ensemble. Strut comfortably through any season with this stylish option.
Aloodor Sweatsuit for Women: 20% off
Comfort is a priority when it comes to casual wear. And there are few items that are more comfortable than this two-piece sweatsuit. Whether movie night involves a trip to the theater or a snuggle on the couch, these are the sweats you want to wear.
Other top deals in this space
- The Queenieke Women Golf Skort is available at 20% off
- Get this Zeagoo Womens Blazer at a 20% discount today
- Check out the 20% discount on the Saodimallsu Women’s Short Puff Sleeve Sweaters
- This Ekouaer Women’s Sleeveless Long Nightgown is on sale at 20% off
- Get the Democracy Women’s Ab Solution Jeggings at 56% off today
- Pick up some Tobeffect Wide Headbands at 50% off
Instant Pots and other home and kitchen deals
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: 24% off
The Instant Pot is a versatile countertop appliance that can make anything from brisket to yogurt. All it takes is a tap or two, and you’ll have a dish with robust, mouth-watering flavor. The best news is, this model is currently available at a huge savings.
Marco AlmondÂ® Japanese Stainless Steel Knives Set: 20% off
Every knife serves a different purpose. A serrated edge has a completely different function than a razor-sharp blade. To safely accomplish all your cutting tasks, you need a comprehensive set. The Marco Almond set is one that will go above and beyond your expectations.
Other top deals in this space
- Get the Bellaforte Shatterproof Tritan Plastic Tumbler at 20% off
- Pick up the Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier with a 33% discount
- Get 50% off the highly rated Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
- This Shark Navigator Professional Upright Vacuum is on sale at 20% off
- Pick up the Oxo Good Grips POP Container 4.4 Quart at 23% off
- Get the popular and highly rated Brita Elite Water Filter at 20% off
- The highly rated Crockpot Electric Lunch Box is on sale at 33% off today
Tree trimmers and other lawn and garden deals
Corona Tools DualLINKâ„¢ Extendable Tree Trimmer: 34%
A string trimmer is the garden tool that gives your lawn a crisp look that makes it the envy of the neighborhood. The Corona Tools Tree Trimmer not only functions as a tree trimmer, but it edges as well, making it one of the most essential tools in lawn care.
Scotts Outdoor Power Tools Push Lawn Sweeper: 15% off
If you have a lawn, patio or yard you need a way to easily rake and clean debris. The best models, like this Scotts Lawn Sweeper, will have the size and lightweight design you need to get the job done. The bells and whistles found on this popular model are highly desirable.
BEI & Hong Mini Cordless Chainsaw: 30% off
A chainsaw is an extremely useful bit of outdoor equipment that can help you clear overgrown trees and brush and construct outdoor furniture. The BEI & Hong mini chainsaw is easy to hold and maneuver around any size task.
Other top deals in this space
- Get the Serwall Folding Outdoor Patio Chairs today at 28% off
- The Grecell Portable Power Station is available with 20% off
- Pick up this Flowtron Electronic Insect Killer with a 20% discount
- Get 60% off the Fire Sense Natural Gas Patio Heater today
- There is a 24% off offer on the Raindrip Automatic Watering Kit with Timer
- This Liberty Garden Free Standing Garden Hose Stand is on sale at 30% off
- Pick up the Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless 1/2-Inch Drill with a 28% discount
- Get a 33% discount on Arnold .155-Inch x 18.5-Inch Professional Xtreme Trimmer Line today
Vigbody bikes and other sports and fitness equipment deals
Vigbody Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike: 31% off
Who needs a gym membership when you have a Vigbody bike? This popular exercise bike has the workouts and range of resistance that will keep you engaged and pedaling toward your fitness goals. Thanks to Amazon Prime, you can get it at a wallet-friendly price.
Gaiaim Premium Yoga Mat: 44% off
A yoga mat isn’t just for yoga. You can use it to perform a wide range of exercises. The Gaiaim yoga mat is thick enough to provide suitable cushioning and traction, which means you can focus on getting the most out of your workout.
Other top deals in this space
- This LuxFit Foam Roller is on sale at 47% off
- Get the Mind Reader Multi-Grip Chin-Up/Pull-Up Bar at 53% off today
- This highly rated Marcy Water Rowing Machine is available at 27% off
- Pick up the Portable Under Desk Stationary Fitness Machine with a 51% discount
- This Teeter FitSpine X3 Inversion Table is on sale at 37% off
- Get the Marcy Compact Dumbbell Rack at 51% off
- The Gaiam Restore Resistance Band Kit is available at 20% off today
Haus Laboratories lipsticks and other health and beauty deals
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon: 67% off
Lipstick should not only coat your lips and remain vibrant throughout the day, but the best options, like Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga, also moisturize.
Derma E Advanced Peptides and Collagen Moisturizer: 53%
Moisturizer is the secret ingredient that keeps you looking your best. Derma E gives your skin everything it needs. It fortifies, nourishes and moisturizes to keep your skin healthy and smooth.
Other top deals in this space
- This Magnetic Reusable Lashes Kit is on sale at 56% off
- Get the Gellen Acrylic Nail Tips and Glue Gel Kit at a 51% discount
- The L’Occitane Shea Hand Cream Indulgences Trio Gift Set is available at 21% off today
- Pick up the BareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Face Cream at 45% off
- This Andalou Naturals Age Defying Berry Fruit Enzyme Face Mask is available at 35% off
- The Wet n Wild Pride Eye Shadow Palette is on sale at 30% off today
- Get the Freeman Beauty Facial Mask Variety Pack at 23% off
- Get 40% off the highly rated Province Apothecary Daily Glow Essentials Discovery Kit
