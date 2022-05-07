Which Bose earbuds are best?

Earbuds are a great way to listen to music, podcasts or watch movies on the go. Without the size and relative clunkiness of on-ear or over-ear headphones, earbuds can provide more portability and versatility without sacrificing heavily on sound quality. Bose, in particular, offers some of the highest sound quality in the market across its entire line of audio products. Bose has several different earbuds that offer the user different features to fit the many situations that could arise.

Features to consider before buying Bose earbuds

With every pair of earbuds offering slightly different options and features, knowing what to look for can help make the decision.

Wired vs. wireless

The biggest decision to make when it comes to buying new earbuds is whether to get traditionally wired earbuds or Bluetooth-connected wireless ones. Wired earbuds are usually cheaper and don’t have a limited battery life, making them easier to store in a backpack or gym bag at all times. Wireless earbuds provide more mobility and versatility but are usually more expensive.

Battery life

For Bluetooth earbuds, battery life can be a major concern. Especially for long days of use, having a battery that can last for several hours can be the difference between one pair of earbuds or another. Most wireless earbuds have battery lives between 4 and 8 hours, with the range varying drastically.

Audio quality

Audio quality is going to play the largest role in the everyday listening experience. Listening to clear sound without distortion or static makes a big difference for music listeners. Bose offers top-of-the-market sound quality on nearly all of its devices, though some pairs provide even better audio than others.

Durability

For earbuds, in particular, being durable to high-impact drops, water, sweat and dust is essential. Many earbuds offer a level of water-, sweat- and dust resistance, especially those created for active or sports use. Some earbuds do have more issues with being dropped or stepped on, while others have stronger outer shells to protect them.

Comfort

Another big point for earbud users is the comfort and fit in the ear. When listening to music for multiple hours, earbuds can start to feel uncomfortable if there isn’t a proper fit. Bose offers different earbud sizes and fits to make sure the user is as comfortable as possible.

The best Bose earbuds

Best of the best Bose earbuds

Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Earbuds

What you need to know: This is a well-rounded pair of Bluetooth earbuds with comfortable buds and high-quality audio with optimized active equalization for perfect listening regardless of the song or sound.

What you’ll love: You get 6 hours of battery life with an additional 12 hours coming from the portable charging case, making it easy for all-day listening. While not top of the line, the addition of Active Noise Canceling also using charge makes the battery life more impressive.

What you should consider: Some users report issues with Bluetooth connectivity with some droppages.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dell

Best bang for your buck Bose earbuds

Bose SoundSport Wireless Sports Earbuds

What you need to know: These are high-quality Bluetooth earbuds with active equalization and unique rubber tips to keep the buds in the user’s ear even during active movement.

What you’ll love: The extremely durable earbuds are equipped with resistance to water, dust and sweat for intense workouts even in the outdoors.

What you should consider: The wire connecting the two earbuds together can be cumbersome alongside the lack of a portable charging case.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dell

Honorable mentions

Bose Sport Earbuds

What you need to know: These durable, truly wireless earbuds have a specific design to keep the buds secure in active use.

What you’ll love: Weather- and sweat-resistance makes hiking and working out perfect for these earbuds. The easy-to-use touch controls ensure you won’t have to use the connected device.

What you should consider: The earbuds only offer 5 hours of battery on a single charge, which may not be good for longer hikes or extended time away from a power source.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dell

Bose Sport Open Earbuds

What you need to know: The most durable wireless earbuds from Bose with high levels of water-resistance and an industrialized thermoplastic outer shell keeps these earbuds working even in the toughest circumstances.

What you’ll love: You’ll get 8 hours of playtime on a single charge with rapid charging features adding another 3 hours in just 30 minutes.

What you should consider: Some users report discomfort after extended wear due to the unique shape of the earbuds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise-Canceling Headphones

What you need to know: These wired headphones have noise-canceling technology and comfortable earbuds. Specific models are designed for Apple products and Android devices.

What you’ll love: The built-in microphone and control button mean you can make calls and change songs without needing to pull out a cell phone.

What you should consider: Despite being wired headphones, the acoustic noise-canceling feature on the earbuds needs to be charged separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dell

Bose QuietControl 30 Wireless Headphones

What you need to know: These Bluetooth-connected headphones have a lightweight neckband for easy listening and noise-canceling technology to improve the listening experience even more.

What you’ll love: The 10-hour battery life makes listening for an entire day without interruption completely possible. The earbuds also have a dual noise rejecting microphone to help users make clearer calls.

What you should consider: The earbuds lack durability, with several users reporting the plastic neckband breaking or falling apart after a few months of use. This model does not have the same level of sound quality as other options from Bose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

