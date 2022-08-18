USB-C connectivity has been around since 2014, however, it’s only grown in popularity over the years.

Which power banks are best?

USB connectivity and charging underwent a radical and welcome change several years ago as USB Type-C reached critical mass and became the industry’s most popular connector. Able to deliver incredible speeds and enough electricity to charge a full-size laptop, USB-C revolutionized portable power and made it far easier to use electronics when you’re on the go.

One of the big benefits of the standardized USB-C connectors is the huge selection of portable power banks that most consumers can now use. Ranging from low-cost options meant for emergency phone charging to massive, heavy batteries that can run a laptop for days, both Anker and Belkin power banks have something to offer.

Anker power banks

Founded by a former Google engineer who prides the company on dependability and convenience, Anker makes a wide range of reasonably priced and feature-packed electronics. Its headphones, for instance, represent some of the best value in wireless audio. It’s made a wide variety of chargers and power banks ever since the USB Type-C standard really took off a few years ago.

Anker power bank pros

Extensive selection: No matter what your needs in terms of features and capacity, there’s almost certainly an Anker power bank for you.

Anker power bank cons

Some are quite expensive: At the high end, a 100-watt-hour Anker power bank with enough juice to run a laptop for hours will require somewhat of an investment.

Best Anker power banks

Anker 313

This is made to be resistant to scratches and comes with MultiProtect, which protects it from short circuiting and more. Not only is it relatively slim, it’s also remarkably inexpensive.

Anker 633 MagGo

It serves as both a wireless charger and a magnetic stand, making it perfect for web browsing and video calls when you don’t have access to a wall outlet.

Anker 521 Power Station

Quite a bit different from the rest, this massive battery can keep a wide range of electronics running for many hours. It’s especially great for camping trips where there’s no electricity.

Anker PowerCore Fusion

It’s a highly convenient combination of charger and power bank, although it doesn’t work with laptops.

Anker PowerHouse 100

This is one of the rare options that includes an AC outlet and is just under the limit for traveling on commercial flights.

Anker PowerCore III Elite

Fast recharging and a high-wattage output make Anker’s flagship power bank ideal for any laptop that supports USB-C PD charging.

Anker PowerCore Solar 10,000

An integrated solar panel allows you to recharge this one in full sun, although it does take a decent amount of time to fully recharge.

Belkin power banks

Belkin has manufactured a wide range of adapters, peripherals and wired and wireless networking solutions for many years. Now, it’s also gotten into the portable power bank game. With such a great reputation in basically every other area, it’s no surprise that Belkin’s power banks are of top quality.

Belkin power bank pros

Highly reliable: You won’t ever have to worry about a Belkin power bank frying your sensitive electronics. They adhere to the most common standards and are manufactured using premium components and plenty of quality control.

Belkin power bank cons

Poor selection: There simply aren’t many Belkin power banks to choose from. The ones Belkin does offer are great, but few.

Best Belkin power banks

Belkin Wireless Portable Charger Power Bank

Able to deliver 7.5 watts of wireless charging, this is one of the most convenient options for owners of high-end smartphones.

Belkin Power Bank 20K

It comes at a great price for the capacity, although it’s not powerful enough to charge a laptop.

Belkin Charger 10K

Few other 10,000-milliamp-hour power banks are available at such a low price.

Should you get an Anker or Belkin power bank?

You can rest assured that you’re getting a dependable, long-lasting and feature-packed power bank whether you go with Anker or Belkin. You’re much more likely to find one from Anker that suits your needs simply because it offers a wider variety. However, if you find a Belkin power bank with the features you want, don’t hesitate to get it you really can’t go wrong with either brand.

