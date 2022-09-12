Which ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ content is best?

With “House of the Dragon” roaring onto TV screens one episode at a time rather than being bingeable from start to finish, you’re probably looking to find a way to soothe impatience as you wait. What better way to do that than to take in more content from Westeros, the world of the show? There’s no shortage of options. You can watch old “Game of Thrones” episodes, learn more about Westeros’ history or even take the time to fill out an adult coloring book.

‘House of the Dragon’ vs. ‘Game of Thrones’

‘House of the Dragon’

“House of the Dragon” is a prequel to “Game of Thrones,” taking place hundreds of years before the characters in “Game of Thrones” were born. It’s loosely based on “Fire and Blood,” a history of the Targaryen empire written by “A Song of Ice and Fire” author George R.R. Martin, published in 2018.

‘Game of Thrones’

The cultural juggernaut “Game of Thrones” is based on the “A Song of Ice and Fire” series and originally aired on HBO from April 17, 2011, to May 19, 2019. Martin has released five novels in the series: “A Game of Thrones” published in 1996, “A Clash of Kings” in 1998, “A Storm of Swords” in 2000, “A Feast for Crows” in 2005 and “A Dance with Dragons” in 2011. Two books remain unfinished: “The Winds of Winter” and “A Dream of Spring.”

The best ‘Game of Thrones’ content to buy

“Fire and Blood”

If you can’t wait for another second to see what happens next in “House of the Dragon” then grab a copy of the book it’s based on. It even includes a full family tree so you can track the Targaryens throughout history. Sold by Amazon

“The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, Volume One”

This illustrated version of the first part of “Fire and Blood” contains over 180 new illustrations of the Targaryens and their dragons. It releases two days after the conclusion of “House of the Dragon” to help you wait for season two. Sold by Amazon

“The World of Ice and Fire: The Untold History of Westeros and the Game of Thrones”

If you’re already a big fan of “Game of Thrones” and love learning about Targaryen history, you’ll devour this illustrated text focusing on the history of Westeros as a whole. It also includes full family trees of Houses Stark, Lannister and Targaryen. Sold by Amazon

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”

This novel is a collection of the first three Dunk and Egg novellas — “The Hedge Knight,” “The Sworn Sword” and “The Mystery Knight” — that take place between “House of the Dragon” and “Game of Thrones.” There are excellent if you prefer history told as tales rather than as textbooks. Sold by Amazon

“Game of Thrones”: Season One

If you’re loving “House of the Dragon” but haven’t yet seen the series that started it all, it doesn’t hurt to give the first season a try. It comes in standard DVD, Blu-ray and 4K formats. Sold by Amazon

“Game of Thrones”: The Complete Series

Whether you’ve seen it or not, the complete collection of “Game of Thrones” is the most economical way to watch it all. It contains over 80 hours of content — not counting a second of bonus material — and comes in standard DVD, Blu-ray and 4K formats. Sold by Amazon

“Game of Thrones”: The Complete Series Collector’s Edition — Blu-ray

The collector’s edition packages each season and a disc of bonus content inside special slipcovers that combine inside the series’ case to make a gorgeous shadowbox-like image ready-made for prominent display. Sold by Amazon

“A Game of Thrones”

This is the book that started it all, released back in 1996. Compare the differences between this, the source, and the HBO adaptation to appreciate both on a new level. Sold by Amazon

“A Game of Thrones: The Illustrated Edition”

This illustrated version of the debut “A Song of Ice and Fire” novel contains full-age artwork and black-and-white illustrations in every chapter. It’s a perfect gift for the “Game of Thrones” fan in your life. Sold by Amazon

“A Song of Ice and Fire” Paperback Box Set

This collects all five of the currently released “A Song of Ice and Fire” books which cover the events of “Game of Thrones” seasons one through six. Between all five novels, there are a staggering 4,272 pages. Sold by Amazon

“A Song of Ice and Fire” Leather-Bound Box Set

These beautifully bound versions of the five currently released “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels are excellent additions to any fantasy lover’s bookshelf and make for an excellent and surprisingly affordable gift. Sold by Amazon

“A Game of Thrones: The Graphic Novel: Volume One”

Experience the beginning of “Game of Thrones” in a new medium. It includes a preface by George R.R. Martin and a step-by-step walk-through of the creative process of this graphic novel. Sold by Amazon

“The Hedge Knight: The Graphic Novel”

The first prequel novella featuring Dunk and Egg is reborn as a graphic novel. It includes 15 pages of supplemental material such as variant covers and sketches not found anywhere else. Sold by Amazon

“The Sworn Sword: The Graphic Novel”

The second prequel novella featuring Dunk and Egg gets its own graphic novel treatment, but this one has over 25 supplemental pages of bonus material to feast your eyes on. Sold by Amazon

“A Feast of Ice and Fire: The Official Game of Thrones Companion Cookbook”

This cookbook has over 100 recipes split between six regions of Westeros, all of which are accompanied by full-color photographs so you can get your presentation just right. It also contains a guide to entertaining and dining in the style of the world so your next dinner party can be stepped up a notch. Sold by Amazon

“The Official ‘A Game of Thrones’ Coloring Book: An Adult Coloring Book”

Coloring books aren’t just for kids. This 96-page coloring book has 45 intricate illustrations not found in any other illustrated “Game of Thrones” book, perfect for the artist in the family. It comes spiral-bound or in paperback. Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.