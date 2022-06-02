Which Samsung digital cameras are best?

Anyone looking to get into photography or recording videos will probably need a quality digital camera to get started. Finding a solid stand-alone device with a decent lens and sensor from a reliable brand is a good choice for beginners.

If you want the best Samsung digital camera, the WB2200F 16.3MP CMOS Smart Wi-Fi and NFC Digital Camera is the top choice. Its helpful smart features and high-quality lens foster great images and easy file sharing.

What to consider before you buy a Samsung digital camera

Are you looking for a video camera?

Some digital cameras can take photographs and video footage. Not all cameras are designed to excel at everything, so look for a digital camera that will suit your needs. If you plan to film anything, consider the cameras intended for recording video before you buy. Also consider that video cameras may be able to take photographs, despite not being optimized for the task. If you need photos and videos, it may be important to invest in a dedicated device for different tasks.

Are you a professional?

If you are looking for professional quality camera equipment, stand-alone Samsung cameras are probably not the best investment. You will want to find something like a DSLR camera that can have varying types of lenses attached depending on what subject matter you plan to shoot. Also, consider that a cheap camera’s built-in flash will not produce better lighting than dedicated lighting devices.

What to look for in a quality Samsung digital camera

Image stabilization

Without the use of a tripod or other stabilization devices, your camera may not produce the steadiest photos and videos. The smallest shift of your grip can make a big difference in the result. Some lenses can automatically stabilize their images and some cameras are designed so that the body of the device offers built-in stability. Consider what would be the best stabilization method for you, before buying a camera.

Adaptability

The best options allow for an easy switch between taking photos and recording videos. Some videographers may prefer a digital camera to a camcorder for filming because the visuals can be higher resolution and are more compact in design. Ideally, your camera should be easy to carry and use in many situations. Check that a device has all the features and capabilities you need to capture your vision.

Connectivity

Some cameras do not have a method of wirelessly transferring the files of your photos and videos. The best Samsung digital cameras can connect to Wi-Fi networks and use NFC connections to send your files wherever you need them. Do you want to edit your photo on your computer? Or maybe you want to send a picture directly to your social media, friends or family members? It is not totally necessary to have such wireless connectivity, but it is a very convenient feature.

How much you can expect to spend on a Samsung digital camera

Simple digital cameras can be found for under $500. For higher quality lenses and features, expect to pay more. Professional cameras and equipment will often reach the thousands.

Samsung digital camera FAQ

Should I use CMOS or CCD?

A. CMOS (complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor) is a digital sensor that converts signals into an image you can view. CMOS sensors generally have low sensitivity to light, but high capture speed. CCD (charged coupled device) converts light into electrons similarly, but it is a silicon chip and an analog device. CCD immediately converts a digital signal, but it can be a very expensive sensor. A CCD camera could be pricey because of the manufacturing costs. CMOS technology has improved over the years, so for the average user, it will probably not make a huge difference.

What accessories do I need for a camera?

A. With a solid stand-alone Samsung camera, already equipped with a lens, you may want a tripod for stability or additional lighting devices to keep your subject matter looking clearly visible in the frame. A good camera bag or case is also a good investment to protect your camera and other gear while you carry it from place to place. It is much cheaper to buy protective gear than to replace a camera or component if it breaks.

What’s the best Samsung digital camera to buy?

Top Samsung digital camera

WB2200F 16.3MP CMOS Smart Wi-Fi and NFC Digital Camera

What you need to know: This lightweight camera can adapt to different situations and features easy-to-use controls for novice users.

What you’ll love: The long battery life allows for hundreds of shots before requiring a charge. It has a wide-angle 60x zoom lens. The body of the camera is dual grip and has an extra shutter button. It can take photos and record videos in 1080p resolution. The camera can upload files via Wi-Fi and NFC to allow for instant sharing.

What you should consider: It could be difficult for inexperienced users to get good photos in suboptimal shooting conditions, so be prepared to take time and learn how to efficiently use the camera.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Samsung digital camera for the money

WB1100F 16.2MP CCD Smart Wi-Fi and NFC Digital Camera

What you need to know: This affordable camera does not take much practice to capture good photos, regardless of user skill level.

What you’ll love: This camera’s lens allows for 35x optical zoom. Its photos and video files can be shared via Wi-Fi and NFC connections. It is a smart camera that can directly upload files to emails, upload them to social media and more. The camera has a smart auto feature to analyze the environment for novice photographers.

What you should consider: When taking photos, there is a slight delay between shots, so it is not intended for rapid series of images. It can only record video in 720p resolution.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

WB350F Smart Digital Camera

What you need to know: This affordable option is very compact and has an impressive amount of features for an amateur photography camera.

What you’ll love: It comes in five different colors and is designed to be very compact. The lens features 21x optical zoom and folds into the device for storage. Users can share photos and video files via Wi-Fi and NFC connections. It can record videos in 1080p quality in addition to taking photos.

What you should consider: This camera is designed to store data on micro SD cards instead of the usual standard size for camera equipment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

