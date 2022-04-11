Which social media marketing online courses are best?

Digital marketing is an essential part of building up an online business or brand. One major part of this field is social media marketing. With it, you can establish an online presence to reach more customers or readers and start to expand.

If you’re getting started and want to master this skill, check out the online social media marketing course, Social Media Marketing — Content Marketing Masterclass 2022.

What to know before you buy a social media marketing online course

Topic

Social media marketing is a broad term that encompasses multiple topics. However, one of the main purposes of it is to gain traffic online and promote a business’s services or goods while attracting return customers. Along with this, many businesses use it to promote their mission or build an audience to help them achieve various goals.

Many modern companies have some sort of social media outlet. Behind the scenes, there are multiple tools, such as Google Analytics, that help you monitor traffic and see where you could improve or are doing well.

Social media marketing online courses typically teach you about these different tools and the many social media platforms. They also cover concepts such as business planning and show you how to attract and retain your desired audience. Depending on the course, it could also focus on content marketing, traditional and modern principles and conversion strategies, SEOs and digital advertising.

Choose a course that covers the main areas that will benefit you and your business. For example, if you’re planning on running Facebook campaigns for a new product, you’ll need a class that teaches you about that. But if you want to build domain authority and relevance on Google, make sure the course includes content marketing, digital analytics and so forth.

Platform and audience

You can establish a social media presence on many platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, though each platform operates slightly differently. For instance, Instagram prioritizes graphics and short videos, while YouTube is primarily for longer video content. Most social media marketing online courses offer a deep understanding of at least some of these platforms, but some focus more on one or two over the others.

These classes don’t just teach about the platforms. They also give you strategies to take the data and use it in ways to engage with your audience. Some courses also cover things such as content planning and organization, as well as other aspects of online marketing using social media.

Difficulty level

As one aspect of digital marketing, social media marketing can be challenging since it’s multilayered. However, online courses offered through Udemy, Coursera and similar portals usually list the level of the class, ranging from beginner to advanced, making it easier to figure out where to start.

Some online courses require a basic understanding of certain topics from a previous course, while others are more comprehensive or can be taken alone. If you’re taking one that’s a little too difficult, you can always find an easier course or related readings to help you out.

Before purchasing a course or subscription, read the requirements to make sure it’s the right level.

What to look for in a quality social media marketing online course

Syllabus

Most online course websites, including Udemy and Coursera, have a section that breaks down the overarching topic into modules or main points. Within each module will be subsections or shorter lessons that build your knowledge and skills. Besides this, you can also find supplemental materials such as videos, quizzes, assignments or readings.

With social media marketing courses, you might find a module that covers the main social media platforms. Within that module, there could also be lessons that dive into each platform, what makes them different, how to use them for your business and so forth.

Course length

The length of any online course can be divided into modules, lessons, readings, quizzes and videos. Many social media marketing courses also indicate how long it will take to complete each module or subsection.

Since this subject is so broad, courses can range from a few hours long to more than 15 hours, and this doesn’t usually include homework time.

The great thing about online courses is that you can usually take them at your own pace. Some assignments have due dates to help you stay on track, but you can always tailor your schedule.

Certificates

Some online social media marketing courses offer certificates. A certificate is a great way to show off what you’ve learned in a professional setting, on your website or as part of your portfolio. Coursera memberships usually come with certificates. You don’t need a certificate to learn the materials, but it can help you build credibility as an expert.

How much you can expect to spend on a social media marketing online course

Most courses on Coursera are free or come with a seven-day trial. However, the free courses don’t feature a certificate. To get a certificate, you’ll need to spend $59 a month. Udemy offers complete courses with lifetime access. Prices vary from $12 to upwards of $200.

Social media marketing online course FAQ

What other online courses should I take?

A. If you want to expand your knowledge and business, consider taking classes on content marketing, SEO writing, online campaigns and advertisements, copywriting, affiliate marketing and data analytics. These topics all fall under digital marketing and can help you continue to build your business or online presence.

What are the best skills for social media marketing?

A. Some of the most valuable skills include verbal and spoken communication, a willingness to learn and adapt, critical thinking, organization and project management. Many online courses teach these skills, but you can also gain them through practice.

What’s the best social media marketing online course to buy?

Top social media marketing online course

Social Media Marketing — Content Marketing Masterclass 2022

What you need to know: This all-encompassing course is great for anyone who wants an intense but beginner-friendly experience that covers the fundamentals of social media marketing.

What you’ll love: With over 18 hours of content and 255 lectures divided into 42 sections, this course is robust. It teaches you everything from the value of content strategy to creating blog posts that rank in organic search results.

What you should consider: Certain parts are repetitive, though this can help build your skills.

Where to buy: Sold by Udemy

Top social media marketing online course for the money

Introduction to Social Media Marketing

What you need to know: This introductory course focuses on aspects such as understanding your audience and choosing the right platform for your needs.

What you’ll love: Over the span of five weeks, this 15-hour course teaches you the basics of social media. It also helps you set goals for future success. It includes videos, readings and quizzes to build comprehension and ensure you understand your target audience and what they need by the end.

What you should consider: It’s too easy for those who are already familiar with social media platforms and marketing.

Where to buy: Sold by Coursera

Worth checking out

Social Media Marketing Mastery

What you need to know: This course instructs you on the different areas of social media and digital marketing across various platforms, including Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

What you’ll love: After finishing the course, you should have a much better understanding of how to build your following, understand analytics and become more relevant online. The course also focuses on digital marketing as a whole.

What you should consider: It’s not comprehensive. There are also a lot of readings.

Where to buy: Sold by Udemy

