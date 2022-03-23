Which PEVA shower curtains are best?

Many shower curtains are available, each with a certain aesthetic and quality. PEVA, or Polyethylene vinyl acetate plastic, is a popular option in shower curtains because it is waterproof and highly reliable. With the right shower curtain, you can keep water from escaping the tub and reaching your bathmat or floor. The best PEVA shower curtain is the Vertex PEVA Single Shower Curtain.

What to know before you buy a PEVA shower curtain

What is PEVA?

PEVA is common in non-fabric shower curtains and liners. It’s a more eco-friendly option to traditional polyvinyl chloride and is safer than other plastics because it doesn’t have chlorine. Besides this, PEVA is durable and smooth.

The great thing about PEVA is that you can use it with both shower curtains and liners. While it’s most commonly found in liners, many manufacturers now use it in curtains, too, thus negating the need for a separate liner.

Curtains vs. liners

A shower liner is a thin, plastic barrier that protects a cloth shower curtain and keeps water in the tub. Cloth shower curtains go on the outside of the liner so they don’t get exposed to water. However, since PEVA shower curtains are waterproof, they take on the role of both the curtain and the liner, meaning you can use only the curtain if you don’t want a liner.

Besides that, shower curtains also provide extra privacy and have different design features. Liners aren’t usually colorful and don’t have patterns. The liner will be either transparent, semi-transparent or opaque depending on the thickness.

Transparency

PEVA shower curtains are often lightly frosted and thicker than PEVA shower liners. These are more opaque and offer more privacy than a liner alone. The general design of the shower curtain affects its transparency. For extra privacy, opt for a design that pixelates or warps the view of the person inside the tub.

Waterproofing

The biggest benefit of a PEVA shower curtain is that the material is entirely waterproof. In other words, it won’t absorb any moisture and will dry quickly when not in use. This also makes PEVA resistant to mold. That said, if the bottom of the curtain remains in constant contact with a wet surface, such as that of a recently used bathtub, mold could still grow at that point.

What to look for in a quality PEVA shower curtain

Style

One of the great things about PEVA is that it’s easy to print a design directly into the material. There are plenty of designs to choose from, including birds, flowers, geometric patterns and interesting art pieces. These shower curtains also come in different colors that can accent the main theme of the bathroom.

Size

Most shower curtains and liners come in a standard size to fit any regular bathtub. However, if you have a custom-sized tub, check the product’s dimensions before purchase, so you get the right one. Some manufacturers make extra-tall or wide shower curtains, which work best in unconventional bathtubs.

Pockets

Some shower curtains made from PEVA feature built-in pockets that you can use to store lightweight items such as a bottle of shampoo, razors or a loofah.

Hanging

The way a shower curtain hangs is also essential to consider since it can affect the size and how well the curtain blocks water from coming out of the tub. Usually, shower curtains and liners both have built-in holes that work with specific hooks or rings. These holes often have an extra layer of material around the circumference that prevents them from tearing.

Whether you choose rings or hooks, several colors are available, including solid black and white. There are also more ornate, metallic and transparent options.

How much you can expect to spend on a PEVA shower curtain

Most cost $10-$50. Those that cost less are usually thinner and look and function similar to basic liners. These shower curtains won’t have many designs. If you want a thicker, more intricate option, you’re looking at spending closer to $50.

PEVA shower curtain FAQ

What’s the best way to wash a PEVA shower curtain?

A. PEVA and plastic shower curtains are easy to clean. After showering, pull the curtain from the tub to air dry. This will prevent mold and bacteria buildup inside the tub. Use a damp cloth or sponge to clean the curtain and scrub it down once every two weeks. Add a tablespoon or two of distilled white vinegar to keep it fresh and prevent odors.

How do PEVA shower curtains feel?

A. These curtains are usually thick and smooth. Some crinkle slightly when touched.

What’s the best PEVA shower curtain to buy?

Top PEVA shower curtain

Vertex PEVA Single Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This highly decorative shower curtain is gray, blue and white with geometric shapes, giving it a highly modern aesthetic.

What you’ll love: Chloride-free and easy to clean, this shower curtain features 12 holes for hooks or rings. It’s durable, waterproof and large enough to fit any standard-sized tub.

What you should consider: The material is somewhat thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top PEVA shower curtain for the money

Downluxe Frosted PEVA Shower Curtain Liner Set

What you need to know: Durable and reliable, this item comes with matching hooks and doubles as a shower curtain and liner, convenient for those who need a complete set.

What you’ll love: Available in a standard size, this curtain comes in 11 different colors and patterns, including silver rectangles and frosted beige. It is water-repellant and has a weighted hem that keeps it from billowing when the water is running. The holes in the curtain are also reinforced so they won’t tear or break.

What you should consider: It’s a little stiff, especially at first, and doesn’t fold easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Maytex Mesh Pockets PEVA Shower Curtain and Bath Organizer

What you need to know: This shower curtain is functional with an interesting, transparent design and has nine pockets for storing bathroom accessories.

What you’ll love: Made from PEVA and mesh, this shower curtain is perfect for standing bathtubs and full-sized bath/shower combos. The pockets come in varying sizes, which is great for storing different items. Besides this, the curtain comes with 12 rustproof rings.

What you should consider: When heavy items are placed in the pockets, they might start to tear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

