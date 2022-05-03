Which luxury comforter set is best?

Luxury comforter sets are often costly, but they last many years if properly cared for. While you might be on the fence about investing in fine bedding, many happily do so when they realize how comfortable it is to sleep in.

Since luxury comforter sets are typically constructed from natural fibers, they are moisture-wicking, cooling in the summer and warm in the winter. A top pick is the Sunrizer Beddings 3-Piece Luxury Comforter Set, which is soft, cozy and elegant.

What to know before you buy a luxury comforter set

Luxury fabrics

Long-staple cotton, bamboo, silk and linen are prime materials for creating luxury fabrics. They’re superior because their fibers, used to weave the fabric, are much longer than standard fibers.

Not only do the longer fibers achieve a stronger, tighter weave, but they get softer with each wash and rarely pill. Luxury fabrics are also typically durable, hypoallergenic and chemical-free, though you should always confirm those details with the manufacturer.

Thread count

Thread count primarily matters when purchasing a luxury comforter set made from cotton. Ideal thread counts sit between 200 and 600 threads per square inch.

While it can be easy to get carried away by aiming for the highest thread count you can afford, it is good to know that many luxury hotels stick with 300-thread count sheets. And experts say fabrics that exceed a 700-thread count are not worth the investment.

Storing your luxury bedding

Invest in a vacuum-sealed bag to prevent your comforter set from getting damaged while you are not using it. The bag should be air-tight to prevent dust and bugs from getting to it.

Have your set cleaned professionally before storing it. This will decrease the likelihood of it acquiring odors over time and ensure stains acquired during use don’t have time to set in.

What to look for in a quality luxury comforter set

Softens with time

Long-staple cotton, linen and bamboo are typically soft when you purchase them, but that is not always the case. While fabrics made from long fibers are superior, they take time to break down, softening with each wash. If you invest in a luxury comforter set that is not immediately soft, have patience — it should eventually get to your desired texture.

All-natural

Bedding is big business, and that’s especially true of luxury comforters. Despite claiming to be all-natural, manufacturers often try to sneak in cheaper fillings or fabrics blended with synthetic materials. Carefully read the detailed product descriptions when you shop.

OEKO-TEX

Look for the OEKO-TEX certification if you wish to ensure that your set is free of harmful chemicals and safe for you and your loved ones to use. Since this certification adheres to a global standard, it will boast the same quality no matter where you purchase it.

How much you can expect to spend on a luxury comforter set

Since your luxury comforter set is apt to include premium fabrics, expect to spend $100-$300.

Luxury comforter set FAQ

How should you wash your luxury comforter set?

A. Always follow the care instructions included in the product’s description. Unless otherwise stated, many luxury comforter sets will require you to wash on a gentle cycle in cold water and dry on low heat.

What is included with your luxury comforter set?

A. Your new luxury comforter set should include a comforter and two matching pillow shams.

What’s the best luxury comforter set to buy?

Top luxury comforter set

Sunrizer Beddings 3-Piece Luxury Comforter Set

What you need to know: This ultra-luxurious set is made from supremely soft Egyptian cotton.

What you’ll love: This includes a comforter and two pillow shams in 30 colors. It boasts an 800-thread count and is perfect for all seasons. It is available in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

What you should consider: This comforter set might get hot during warmer months due to the plush filling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top luxury comforter set for the money

Egyptian Cotton Outlet Luxury Comforter Set

What you need to know: This is a more affordable but still high-quality 1,500-thread count comforter set.

What you’ll love: It is made from Egyptian cotton in 13 colors and comes in full, queen, king and California king sizes. The set includes a goose-down alternative comforter with cover and two pillow shams. It’s rated for year-round comfort.

What you should consider: While there’s a variety of solid colors, the manufacturer does not offer any prints or patterns.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kuwugi 3-Piece Luxury Comforter Set

What you need to know: It is a 1,200-thread-count set made from long-staple cotton.

What you’ll love: It includes a plush comforter and two pillow shams in 15 colors. It is available in full, queen, king, California king and oversized “Super King” sizes. It resists fading and shrinking.

What you should consider: While this is a high-quality comforter set, made from long-staple cotton, it is not competitively priced.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

