Which baby stroller cover is best?

Baby strollers are a favorite accessory of many parents. Modern designs have made strollers lightweight, easy to stow and extra comfortable for kids. But even the best stroller can’t protect against the occasional downpour, wind gust or unwanted fly-by of a bee or mosquito without a sturdy cover to keep the elements and bugs away.

Baby stroller covers are an important addition for every stroller. They are easy to install and transport. Most importantly, they keep your child protected. For its ease in attaching and dual cover protection, the top choice is the Vaxapee Rain Cover and Mosquito Net.

What to know before you buy a baby stroller cover

Are you on the go a lot with your stroller?

Is your lifestyle busy with lots of errands, or do you live in a big city where you are walking to most places with your child? A stroller cover may be ideal since you may not always have time to check the radar or plan for unexpected construction dust or a swarm of gnats. Just make sure to purchase a cover that is easily and quickly attached.

Do you live in a rainy climate?

Warm, humid climates are known for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Baby stroller covers are the perfect accessory to have on hand when you need to quickly beat the rain and wind. These same climates are known for mosquitos and insects so having the protective mesh available outside the stroller also is a great go-to on short notice.

What kind of stroller do you have?

Although stroller covers are compatible with most every style of baby stroller, you may want to double-check that your particular stroller can accommodate the cover you purchase. The biggest complaint from consumers is when a cover is too small or too big. Make sure you take accurate measurements of your stroller’s size. Those with clamps or Velcro straps should help alleviate the problem of a cover that is too large.

What to look for in a quality baby stroller cover

Rain cover

Nearly all stroller covers are intended to be rain covers. Made from plastic, they are waterproof and do a good job keeping your child dry when a shower or storm starts. Keep a close eye on the edges as some rain covers fit tighter than others and rain water can seep in if the bottom closure is too loose.

Insect mesh

Some baby stroller covers come with mesh nettings that are intended to protect against insects. These nettings come as a separate attachment on some models, while some are built into the overall cover itself. Look for mesh nettings that are lightweight yet durable.

Air flow holes

Search for baby stroller covers with air holes built in that promote a consistent flow of air. This helps to keep the temperature inside the stroller cool during hot days and can make the experience more comfortable for the child.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby stroller cover

Basic plastic baby stroller covers cost between $8-$15. Covers with adjustable attachments and premium plastic are priced between $15-$25, while fabric and ultraviolet-protected covers run $25-$50.

Baby stroller cover FAQ

Are baby stroller covers dangerous on hot summer days?

A. There is a lot of conflicting information about using stroller covers on hot days. The danger often arises when parents use a thick blanket as a makeshift cover, which could increase the stroller temperature significantly. The main benefits of a baby stroller cover are to protect against weather and insects, while still allowing for open-air access. As far as direct sunlight, many strollers have a canopy or visor that protects the child on sunny days when a cover may not be needed. Still, most covers come with openings to allow for airflow just in case.

Do baby stroller covers have warranties?

A. Most strollers have warranties, but stroller covers vary by manufacturer. Since it is a relatively low-priced accessory, some manufacturers do not offer a warranty, while others have a satisfaction guarantee no matter what has missed your expectations.

What’s the best baby stroller cover to buy?

Top baby stroller cover

Vaxapee Rain Cover and Mosquito Net

What you need to know: This two-piece set fits a variety of strollers and provides protection from both rain and unwanted insects.

What you’ll love: Both covers are designed to fit a wide variety of strollers, including jogging and pram styles. Made from high-quality material, the flexible covers are waterproof, windproof and dustproof. They are easy to attach and remove.

What you should consider: It’s likely too large for smaller umbrella strollers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby stroller cover for the money

Bemece Universal Stroller Rain Cover

What you need to know: This affordable cover is easily adjustable and provides protection from rain, dust and insects.

What you’ll love: The Velcro straps help keep the front of the cover secure against wind and rain. There are two air holes on the side for consistent airflow. The cover fits most strollers and packs up quickly for easy transportation.

What you should consider: There have been reports of the Velcro wearing out or breaking after extended use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Jeep Premium Weather Cover

What you need to know: This premium cover is durable and easy to install from a trusted brand.

What you’ll love: The cover installs in just a few seconds and fits nearly all strollers. The rain cover has netting with air holes for proper ventilation. It comes with a 100% money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: The fit with larger strollers can be a bit loose so you will need to take measurements ahead of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

