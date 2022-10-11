Although it might seem a little early, it’s time to start thinking about the holidays. We have already seen some great deals on Ring Video Doorbells, Ninja Milk Frothers and Amazon Smart Plugs at the Prime Early Access Sale. If you want to get some unique stocking stuffers at a great price, now is the time to do it.
Yankee candles and other trending deals
Yankee Candle Classic Jar Candle: $11 off
Life is hard. Little things can build up to feel like big obstacles. Sometimes, all you need is the right fragrance to transport your thoughts to your happy place. Yankee Candle Classic Jar Candle is available in a number of scents that are designed to transport you and melt away stress.
Sabatier Bamboo Charcuterie Board: 27% off
You donâ€™t need to throw a party to enjoy a tasty array of meats and cheeses. However, you do need some accessories, such as a serving board. This Sabatier Bamboo Charcuterie Board can turn your snacks into fine cuisine.
Other top deals in this space
- The Asasuki Essential Oils Set has $5 off.
- Aen Art Store Glitter Gel Pens are on sale with 57% off.
Apple AirTags Wireless chargers and other tech and electronics deals
Yootech Wireless Charger: 30% off
If you’ve never tried a wireless charger, you’ve never experienced the simple convenience they offer. With the Yootech Wireless Charger, you can just drop your device on the magnetic base for perfect placement, and it will instantly begin charging.
Ring Video Doorbell: 30% off
Safety shouldn’t be a luxury. Everyone should feel protected in their own home. The Ring Video Doorbell gives you that peace of mind by letting you see who is at your door before opening it. You can even use it to communicate with your visitor, even if you are not home.
Other top deals in this space
- The Fire TV Stick 4K has a whopping 50% off.
- This Star Wars: R2-D2 Tamagotchi has 51% off.
- You can get 50% off the SoundBot Bluetooth Shower Speaker.
SoundBot Bluetooth beanies and other apparel and accessories deals
SoundBot Bluetooth Wireless Smart Beanie: 57% off
Listening to music and podcasts can be tough in the colder weather. Headphones and earbuds are made of plastic, which can get uncomfortable when the temperature drops. This SoundBot Bluetooth Wireless Smart Beanie has headphones built in, so you can listen in comfort wherever you are, even if it’s on the slopes.
Nautica Men’s Cotton Pajama Pants: 40% off
These pajama pans are even comfier than sweats. If you’d like to roam around your home in supreme comfort, consider these quality PJ pants.
Other top deals in this space
- Trendoux Winter Gloves have 44% off.
- The Loritta Long Plaid Scarf has $65% off.
- This 17 Mile Gold Hoop Earrings Set is on sale with 41% off.
PowerLix milk frothers and other home and kitchen deals
PowerLix Milk Frother: 47% off
It’s the little things in life that mean the most. Using this frother gives your milk the perfect froth, so it feels like you wake up in a trendy little cafe each and every morning.
Kitchen Perfection Silicone Smoker Oven Gloves: 37% off
If you like to cook, bake or barbecue, it’s important to protect your hands from high temperatures. These silicone oven and grill gloves are perfect for the task. They are comfortable, are colorful, offer a good grip and reduce your chance of getting burned.
Other top deals in this space
- Poverty Bay Espresso Classic Medium Roast has 30% off.
- The Thoughtfully Gourmet Seasoning Salt Gift Set has 22% off.
- You can get 26% off the BelleGuppy Zester and Grater.
Gorilla Grip kneeling pads and other lawn and garden deals
Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Water Resistant Comfortable Kneeling Pad: 46% off
Kneeling anywhere at any age is tough. This Gorilla Grip kneeling pad provides a comfortable cushion so you can get the job done without damaging your knees. It is almost soft enough to turn tasks into treats.
More Birds Red Jewel Hummingbird Feeder: 40% off
Hummingbirds use a lot of energy when they fly. Because of this, their diet requires sugary nectar they can turn into energy. The More Birds Red Jewel Hummingbird Feeder is like a power bar for hummingbirds. It will give them the type of food they need to thrive. Plus, it will draw them to your home so you can marvel at their beauty.
Other top deals in this space
- Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears have 36% off.
- The Sinoer Garden Shovel Trowel has 39% off.
- The Black Iron Hori Hori Garden Knife has 23% off.
FineDine water bottles and other sports and fitness equipment deals
FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle: 28% off
It is important to stay hydrated. This insulated water bottle not only helps you get your daily intake of water, it has a spill-proof top as well. The bottle is BPA-free and can even help keep your beverage cold.
Niyikow Hand Grip Strengthener: 50% off
The first time you can’t open a jar, you realize how important hand strength is. Unfortunately, most workout routines neglect the hands. That is why you need the Niyikow Hand Grip Strengthener. It can help keep your hands strong as you age so you can continue to do everyday tasks.
Other top deals in this space
- These Unijoy Carabiner Clips have 33% off.
- Get 40% off The Original Body Roller.
Crest 3D Whitestrips Wonsagain shower brush and other health and beauty deals
Wonsagain Long Handle Shower Brush: 50% off
Even the most flexible individual has a hard time cleaning every area on their body during a shower. This shower brush gives you the reach you need to get the job done, even if it’s that spot in the middle of your back.
Lip Smacker Coca-Cola Flavored Lip Balm Set: 21% off
Not only does the Lip Smacker Coca-Cola Flavored Lip Balm set moisturize and protect your lips, it comes in an assortment of flavors that are sure to please.
Other top deals in this space
- The Yekery Bath Bomb Gift Set has 49% off.
- Burt’s Bees Hand Cream for Dry Skin has 43% off.
