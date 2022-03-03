Which Grinch Christmas tree decoration is best?

As one of Christmases most notable and lovable characters, the Grinch makes appearances on almost every kind of Christmas decoration imaginable. If you consider yourself a big fan and you’re looking to make your Christmas tree Grinch themed this year, one of the best Grinch decorations out there is the Hallmark How the Grinch Stole Christmas Ornament.

What to know before you buy a Grinch Christmas tree decoration

Type of decoration

There are so many ways to go about decorating a Christmas tree. There are tree skirts, tree toppers, ornaments, garland and so many other methods for customizing a Christmas tree in a way that is unique to you and your family. Knowing exactly what kind of decorations you’re looking for will help save time during your research.

Safety

What type of Grinch Christmas tree decorations is best for you could largely depend on whether or not you have pets or small children in the house. Keeping lights and ornaments off the bottom layer of the tree can help deter curious pets and children, and plastic or wooden ornaments can be a safer alternative to glass for everyone in the house.

Type of Christmas tree

For lights, it is recommended to start at the top and work your way down. For hangable ornaments, starting on the inside of the tree and working your way to the outside is considered one of the most efficient ways to decorate. Tree height could be a factor, and whether you have a real tree or an artificial Christmas tree could influence what kinds of decorations you might want to use.

What to look for in a quality Grinch Christmas tree decoration

Material

The quality of a Grinch Christmas tree decoration often relies largely on what material it is made of. Something like a Christmas tree skirt can be made from materials such as cotton, polyester, acrylic and burlap. Christmas tree ornaments are often plastic, but can be glass or even wood. Tree toppers and other tree decorations can be fabric with wire inside, which helps them keep their shapes.

Design

Some Grinch Christmas tree decorations are made with a simple aesthetic that can easily become an addition to decorations you might already own. Others are bold, colorful and made to stand out.

Durability

Some Grinch Christmas decorations are made to last, while others are meant for short-term use. If you are looking for Grinch Christmas decorations to use for years to come,find decorations made of durable, long-lasting materials.

How much you can expect to spend on a Grinch Christmas tree decoration

Grinch Christmas tree skirts typically are $16-$25. Ornaments can run from as little as $8 for a single ornament to as much as $50 for a set.

Grinch Christmas tree decoration FAQ

Are there any Grinch Christmas tree decorations that are customizable?

A: There are many Grinch ornaments with the year on them, making them a memorable way to remember when you got it. Some shops on Etsy offer ornaments you can personalize with your family’s name, which can be great for gifts as well.

Will you be able to use your Grinch Christmas tree decorations for years to come?

A: Other than decorations that are meant to be disposable, most Grinch Christmas tree decorations are durable and made to be used repeatedly. There are things you can do to help preserve your decorations, such as making sure they are stored properly when not in use.

Do Grinch Christmas tree ornaments come in different sizes?

A: Most ornaments have dimensions included in the product description, making it easy for you to find the ornaments that are exactly the size you’re looking for.

What’s the best Grinch Christmas tree decoration to buy?

Top Grinch Christmas tree decoration

Hallmark Dr. Seuss How the Grinch Stole Christmas Ornament

What you need to know: This Grinch ornament brings about a sense of nostalgia for all Dr. Seuss lovers and comes in several styles.

What you’ll love: It’s made of resin, making it very durable. It’s 4.3 inches tall, making it a great ornament for hanging between bigger decorations. It comes with a hanging hook attached so you can hang it right away.

What you should consider: Some styles of the ornament have been reported to come smaller than advertised.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top Grinch Christmas tree decoration for the money

Grinch Christmas Decoration Stickers

What you need to know: This 12-piece vinyl sticker pack contains stickers with the Grinch’s face that allows you to turn any ornament into a Grinch one.

What you’ll love: The non-peeling, scratch-proof stickers are durable and easy to stick anywhere. They don’t leave adhesive behind, making for an easy removal. Besides ornaments for the tree, you can place these stickers anywhere, from mugs to wine glasses.

What you should consider: Stickers may not hold up if put through the dishwasher.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Grinch Stole Christmas Tree Skirt

What you need to know: This skirt comes in two different designs and is the perfect way to Grinch-ify your Christmas tree without taking up any ornament space.

What you’ll love: It comes in both red and green with a different design on each color and three sizes to accommodate the size of your tree. It comes with two red ribbon bowknots that make it easy to install around your tree.

What you should consider: Some reviewers felt the material was too thin and flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Keira Hulihan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.