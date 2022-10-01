Last year the National Retail Federation estimated that the average person in the United States spent about $100 on products for Halloween.

Which Halloween products are best?

Whether you are hosting a party with friends, handing out treats to tricksters or simply decorating for Halloween, you’ll want to include some items with a spooky appeal. To help you prepare for the scary holiday that both kids and the young at heart enjoy, products that feature ghosts, skeletons, spiders and more are available from online retailers. Here are some tips and products to help you add a spooky aesthetic to your place.

Look for popular Halloween products with hair-raising appeal

Not all Halloween items are alarming, as some pumpkins, ghosts, black cats, witches and other characters have whimsical appearances with smiling faces. To create a petrifying scene, look for the same classic items with wicked expressions. Other items, such as spiders, ghouls and haunted houses, are typically associated with spookiness and are perfect for any Halloween home.

Don’t forget your yard

Making your place spooky begins outside. Outdoor inflatables are trending and are available with Halloween themes such as ghosts, witches, pumpkins and more. You can also create an eerie scene in your yard with faux tombstones, ghouls and life-size skeletons.

Make your house haunted

Halloween is the time of year when you want your place to scare guests. Decorative items for everything from the mantel to the walls will put visitors in the mood for the holiday. Additionally, illuminating your surroundings with lighted pumpkins, fall trees or string lights will add a touch of coziness to your thrilling decor.

Plan for a party

Many people like to decorate their homes for Halloween with fall items such as pumpkins. However, when it comes to throwing a Halloween party, spooky decorations are a must. Fortunately, numerous products will increase the fright factor of your gathering, including animatronic characters, fake spider webs and ghostly games.

Best spooky products for Halloween 2022

Hoojo Inflatable Scary Tree Archway

This large Halloween inflatable makes the perfect entrance to your holiday home thanks to the archway design. It features ghosts, skeletons and pumpkins with menacing expressions and includes colorful LED lights. Stakes and ropes are included for secure setup.

Sold by Amazon

Spirit Halloween 6.5-foot Pennywise Animatronic

Standing 6.5 feet with a frightening clown design, this animatronic character is perfect for Halloween. It also has lighted eyes and speaks several chilling phrases, which makes it a fun yet frightening conversation piece at parties.

Sold by Amazon

The Holiday Aisle Gigantic Hairy Spider

With a furry exterior and ominous red eyes, this huge spider is sure to spook the trick-or-treaters. We like that the legs are bendable so the spider can be placed in multiple poses. It’s great for decorating a door or porch, and can also be used inside.

Sold by Wayfair

Joiedomi Inflatable Scary Flying Ghost

This inflatable ghost comes with everything you need to secure it to a window to give the appearance of flying. It’s lighted and measures about 3.5 inches in length. If you are setting up a haunted house for Halloween, this is the inflatable to buy.

Sold by Amazon

Home Accents Holiday Halloween String Lights

You can light up our holiday decorations with the colors of the season with string lights that are made especially for Halloween. There are 100 orange, purple and green lights on this strand that measures 22 feet in length, which makes it versatile for numerous decorating possibilities.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Aostar Halloween Stretch Spider Webs

Artificial spider webs create a scary effect, especially when they come with fake spiders. By stretching these webs around your place, you’ll turn it into a haunted house for Halloween. It can be used indoors or outdoors.

Sold by Amazon

Courtside Market Haunted House Canvas Wall Art

Ghosts, pumpkins, spiders, trick-or-treaters and a haunted house make this wall art a focal point for any room. It’s made with wrapped canvas on a durable frame that’s built for displaying for many Halloween seasons to come. You can choose from small, medium and large sizes.

Sold by Kohl’s

Funko Disney The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits Game

Featuring the classic Disney tale, The Haunted Mansion game is an exciting activity for kids’ parties. It’s fun and easy to play and is suitable for ages 8 and up. As many as six people can play at once.

Sold by Amazon

Home Accents Holiday LED Lit Gold Encrusted Casket

This Halloween casket will take your decorating plan to the next level. It’s six feet in size, which makes it versatile to decorate in numerous ways. The durable construction and weather-resistant paint mean it can be used inside or outside. Although pricey, it will become a memorable part of your Halloween celebrations for years to come.

Sold by Home Depot

Haunted Hill Farm Animatronic Crawling Lady

The crawling lady is a terrifying animatronic that features sensors so it moves automatically when touched. It can be used inside or outside. It also makes chilling noises and has lighted eyes for a horrifying effect.

Sold by Amazon

Joyin 5-foot Pose-N-Stay Life Size Skeleton

No Halloween scene is complete without a skeleton. This one is 5 feet tall, so it’s easy to see, even from a distance. It can be posed in different ways and placed in different positions to fit easily with other decorations.

Sold by Amazon

Gerson International Delightfully Spooky Lighted Halloween Jack-o’-lanterns

There are many ways to decorate with this pair of petrifying pumpkins. They feature grimacing faces that illuminate with multiple colors. They are powered by batteries, so there’s no cord to get in the way of your decorating creativity.

Sold by Home Depot

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.