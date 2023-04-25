Best hiking gifts for Mother’s Day

If your mom loves to spend time exploring her favorite trails, you may want to tell her to take a hike this Mother’s Day. But don’t offer this advice without a thoughtful gift that she’ll find useful whenever she’s spending time in the great outdoors.

Whether your mom simply likes to take walks in the woods or spends serious time in the backcountry, hiking items will make her excursions more enjoyable. Here are some considerations to think about before you buy Mother’s Day gifts for hitting the trails.

Popular hiking gifts

When shopping for a mom who’s an avid hiker, you’re in luck. That’s because there are thousands of items that bring comfort and convenience to trail life. While the list is extensive, there are several popular items that appeal to most hikers.

Clothing that's made to withstand the elements. The best items are made with materials that lock in warmth, are breathable, block out wind and rain and wick away moisture.

Footwear that's trail-friendly. Boots and shoes should have rugged soles with treads that provide stability in different conditions. A lightweight, flexible structure moves with the foot while navigating different types of terrain.

Hiking backpacks for stashing gear. Those that are made for hiking have durable, waterproof materials, ample pockets, and a comfortable, lightweight design. Some backpacks are constructed especially for women and have padded straps that are easy to adjust.

Must-have accessories. This broad category includes things like lights for illuminating trails, hydration packs, food containers, binoculars and trekking poles. It's also important for hikers who take long hikes or go off-trail to have a personal navigation device such as a smartwatch with built-in GPS.

Consider the season

The type of hiking gear and clothing a hiker needs depends on the weather and temperature when they hit the trails. For example, if your mom typically hikes in the summer, lightweight socks, a shirt, and a skirt or shorts designed for hiking are practical choices. On the other hand, if she prefers winter adventures, be sure to choose items like hiking pants that will keep her toasty while she explores.

Think about your mom’s hiking style

The right hiking gift for your mom will fit the way she spends time outdoors. Some gifts like clothing and shoes are general items that appeal to most hikers. However, keep in mind that you’ll need to know your mom’s sizes for the right fit.

Other gifts depend on how much time your mom spends hiking, and how far into the wilderness she treks. For example, a water bottle or hiking socks are suitable for short hikes, while a roomy daypack and tough boots are ideal for longer hikes. A GPS watch also comes in handy for navigating miles of trail.

Best hiking gifts for moms

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is packed with the latest smart features, including GPS to keep mom going in the right direction when she’s hiking. The latest version of the popular Apple smartwatch also tracks numerous fitness and health metrics, including running, swimming, blood oxygen levels and heart rate and rhythms. This model also has crash and fall detection for further safety.

Sold by Amazon

Keen Women’s Voyageur Mid Hiking Boots

Although rugged, these Keen hiking boots are breathable thanks to their mesh linings. Their grippy treads can handle rough terrain with ease. Although sizes run on the small side, this can be corrected by ordering a size larger than typically worn.

Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

BioLite Rechargeable Headlamp 330

Mom will love the BioLite’s trim design that makes it comfortable to wear. The strap is easy to adjust and features moisture-wicking fabric for added comfort. It offers several light settings for different illumination needs.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods, Amazon and Backcountry

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth 24-ounce Bottle

This Hydro Flask bottle holds up to 24 ounces for keeping mom well-hydrated while on the trail. The durable metal construction is free of phthalates and BPA and will keep beverages hot or cold for hours. You can choose from several fun colors.

Sold by Amazon, Backcountry and Dick’s Sporting Goods

The North Face Aphrodite FlashDry Hiking Pants

The Aphrodite hiking pants are made of The North Face proprietary FlashDry fabric that wicks moisture and dries quickly. It’s also lightweight and comfortable. Additionally, the stylish design looks great for off-trail activities.

Sold by Macy’s

Bushnell Powerview Roof Prism Folding Binoculars

Made by a trusted brand, these binoculars provide excellent magnification so mom can sightsee during her hikes. In addition to being durable, they have a foldable design that’s easy to stash in a pocket or backpack.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Osprey Packs Tempest 20L Backpack

The Tempest backpack by Osprey offers the perfect blend of portability and functionality. It’s lightweight yet can accommodate lots of essential gear for days-long hikes. It has easy-to-adjust straps and several useful pockets.

Sold by Backcountry, Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Black Diamond Distance Flick Lock Z Folding Trekking Poles

With a design that’s adjustable for the perfect height and foldable for transport, these trekking poles are built for serious trail hikes. The proprietary SlideLock function locks the components securely in place for stability on all types of terrain.

Sold by Amazon

Smartwool Women’s Performance Hike Light Cushion Mountain Print Crew Socks

Not only will hiking moms appreciate the comfortable cushioning and durable merino wool construction of these crew socks, but they’ll also love the attractive mountain graphics. They are available in a choice of four sizes for the ideal fit.

Sold by Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

LifeStraw eliminates up to 99.99 percent of bacteria from water, so there’s never a lack of fresh drinking water in the backcountry. Each LifeStraw filters 792 gallons of water and is highly portable.

Sold by Amazon

Patagonia Nano Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket

This attractive Patagonia insulated jacket provides outstanding protection from the elements without being heavy or bulky. It can be stowed in its internal pocket when the weather warms. The recycled materials appeal to eco-conscious moms. It comes in a choice of several fashionable colors.

Sold by Backcountry and Dick’s Sporting Goods

