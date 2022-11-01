Start enjoying holiday savings before the holiday sales

Black Friday is coming soon. That means retailers will be fiercely competing for your dollar, especially this year with the cost of everything rising. You’ll find deep discounts on not only the products you want but the products you need. However, to get an edge on the competition, many stores are already offering pre-pre-holiday sales. Think of it as a head start on savings.

What is different this year is everything is on sale. It’s not just about the latest, greatest gadgets. It’s about stocking up on home essentials.

Since budget seems to be at the top of everyone’s list this year, we’ve curated a comprehensive guide of sale products categorized by price. You can shop for “Gifts Under $25,” “Gifts Under $50″ and â€œGifts Under $100.”

In this article: JBL On-Ear Headphones, CHI Flat Iron and DeWalt 20V MAX Battery Pack.

Best gifts under $25

Dollar Shave Club 6-Blade Travel Shaving Kit

Shaving is something that needs to be done every day. This set from Dollar Shave Club is a great gift, featuring a diamond grip handle, four 6-blade razor cartridges and a cover. The weighty handle gives the shaver a confident, secure grip. This set is currently only $14.45.

Art and Cook Glass Electric Kettle

This electric kettle holds just shy of 2 quarts of water. It combines quick heating and easy pouring to provide a convenient way to get your hot water.

Amazon Basics Six-piece Bakeware Baking Set

This nonstick bakeware set from Amazon Basics includes a 9-inch by 5-inch loaf pan, two round 9-inch cake pans, a 12-cup muffin pan, a 13-inch by 9-inch roast pan and a 13-inch by 9-inch baking sheet. They are made of heavyweight steel for even heating and they are oven-safe for up to 428 degrees.

Claire Fire Pit Cover

If you’re looking for a waterproof, weather-resistant cover to protect your fire pit offseason, now is a great time to buy. This model also features a secure fit for windy weather.

Fire 7 Tablet

This Fire 7 Tablet has a 10-hour battery life and is available for 30% off.

Hamilton Beach Electric Coffee Grinder

Grinding your own coffee beans is the best way to get the freshest coffee. This model from Hamilton Beach has durable stainless steel blades that can grind coffee beans, herbs and spices. It is on sale for 35% off.

Best gifts under $50

Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 is a feature-packed smart speaker with a vivid 5.5-inch screen. It can be set up in minutes, even by someone who’s not extremely tech-savvy. The user will enjoy access to top streaming platforms, the latest weather, video calling and more. It includes Alexa voice control. Buy it now and you’ll pay just $34.99.

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box

A Lego set is always a thoughtful gift for a creative youngster. The Classic Large Creative Brick Box comes with 790 pieces that will inspire any aspiring builder’s imagination. The included brick-shaped container comes in handy for storing the pieces when playtime is over. It’s a bargain thanks to the 28% discount.

Mueller Ultra 12-cup Programmable Coffee Maker

Anyone who prefers a traditional drip coffee maker will appreciate this model by Mueller. It features an eco-friendly permanent filter that eliminates the need for disposable filters. The sleek control panel includes delay, program and brew strength functions. Buy it now and save $20.

Columbia Benton Springs Zip-Front Fleece Jacket

You can give a gift that’s both warm and cozy when you wrap up Columbia’s Benton Springs Fleece Jacket. It’s made of polyester that maintains its stylish appearance after repeated washings. The deep pockets will keep hands toasty on chilly days. You’ll save up to 25% off the usual price when you shop early.

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker

The Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker can cook two delicious sandwiches in minutes. The layered design that comes with an egg plate makes it possible to stack your favorite breakfast foods. Already affordable, you can find this handy small appliance for $37.59 to $46.99 when it’s on sale.

Echo (4th Gen)

This is the smart speaker that started it all. This compact device lets you stream playlists and control compatible smart devices using just your voice. With built-in Alexa, you can set alarms, ask questions, set reminders and more. The Echo is currently available for 50% off.

Best gifts under $100

Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser

Giving someone the gift of healthy teeth is a lovely way to show you care. This popular model has four tips and two pressure settings to customize cleaning. The unit runs for 45 seconds and has a rechargeable battery for convenience. It is currently 10% off.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Help loved ones enjoy their favorite fried foods guilt-free with this easy-to-use air fryer. The 4-quart design can hold up to 2 pounds of food and offers a temperature range of 105 to 400 degrees. It’s on sale now for 23% off.

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset

The gamer on your list will love this premium gaming headset, which you can get for 16% off right now. It offers immersive Surround Sound audio, on-headset audio controls, and a high-quality mic. It also has breathable memory foam air cushions that make it comfortable to wear.

JBL Endurance Peak II Waterproof True Wireless In-ear Sport Headphones

These wireless earbuds feature an adjustable power hook design for more comfortable wear. They have controls for taking calls, adjusting volume, using a smart assistant and making hands-free calls. They provide up to 30 hours of playback, too. Grab them while they’re 30% off.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

On sale for 30% off, this compact Keurig coffee maker is an ideal gift for college students or loved ones with a small kitchen. It can brew any cup size from 6 to 12 ounces and fit travel mugs when the drip tray is removed. It features built-in cord storage, too.

DeLonghi Espresso Machine

For the person who wants their coffee perfect, this is the ideal gift. You can brew like a pro with this model. It has a sleek, space-saving design and accommodates taller cups. The advanced cappuccino system means you can brew instantly. This high-end espresso machine is available for 27% off.

