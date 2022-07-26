If pizza is one of your favorite foods, you should look for a toaster oven with at least a 10-inch diameter that can fit one.

Which Oster toaster oven is best?

Oster is one of the most trusted kitchen appliance brands and has its feet firmly planted in the toaster oven field. Oster makes several toaster ovens, but before you buy one, there are a few key considerations.

If you want a high-quality toaster oven, the Oster Silver Countertop Digital French Door Convection Oven is the most popular unit, thanks to its dual doors, large capacity, two racks and a modern, stainless steel finish that makes it look great in any kitchen.

What to know before you buy an Oster toaster oven

Size

The larger the toaster oven, the more powerful it is. However, bigger isn’t always better necessarily, as you may have limited kitchen space to work with. If that’s the case, a smaller oven is ideal, but you won’t be able to heat as much food.

A larger toaster is better for households consisting of four or more people since you can heat more food. However, if you don’t have enough space on your countertop, finding a place for a big toaster oven where it doesn’t make your kitchen appear untidy might be challenging.

How they work

You can toast bread slices and other foods in a toaster oven, but they’re fundamentally different than standard toasters. For one, toaster ovens are bigger and essentially miniature ovens that can be used to cook and heat up smaller portions of food using less power than a traditional oven.

Noise

Most toaster ovens operate quietly, much like traditional ovens. However, convection ovens require more power and are usually much louder. If you have roommates or live in close quarters, such as in an apartment building, it’s best to avoid loud convection toaster ovens, as they may disrupt or annoy your neighbors.

What to look for in a quality Oster toaster oven

Temperature range

If you plan on using your Oster toaster oven often, you’ll want to ensure it has a broad temperature range. A standard toaster oven can be set as low as 150 degrees and as high as 450 degrees. A range of 250 to 400 degrees is ideal for heating most foods, but the broader the temperature range, the more options you have for how you want to cook your food.

Preset modes

Even if you’re a talented cook, sometimes you won’t want to be bothered with monitoring and managing heat and cooking time. Most Oster toaster ovens come with several preset cooking modes that do all the hard work for you. With the push of a button, you can kick back and wait for your toaster oven to broil, roast or toast your favorite foods.

Convection ovens

Many toaster ovens work similarly to traditional ovens, but others use advanced convection cooking technology. It works the same way air fryers do, where they use rapidly moving air to cook food. Using convection to cook foods usually gives them a crispier quality and evenly cooked layers for foods like lasagna.

How much you can expect to spend on an Oster toaster oven

For a large-capacity toaster oven with premium features and several presets, you can expect to pay $150-$200. However, if you’re looking for something more compact with fewer features, you can get a unit for $100-$150.

Oster toaster oven FAQ

Do I need oven mitts when using a toaster oven?

A. It depends on how long you heat something. However, food generally comes out very hot, and the inside gets extremely hot, so it’s advisable to use oven mitts or a utensil whenever possible.

Can I get rid of my microwave if I get a toaster oven?

A. Toaster ovens are great for toasting and broiling, but you might want to hang on to your microwave if you’re too busy to use your toaster oven often since microwaves can heat food much faster.

What’s the best Oster toaster oven to buy?

Top Oster toaster oven

Oster Silver Countertop Digital French Door Convection Oven

What you need to know: This countertop oven is energy-efficient and has a unique single-pull two-door handle.

What you’ll love: The control panel lets you adjust the heat and time settings, and the interior has two racks that are big enough to fit two 16-inch pizzas. It has a convenient 90-minute timer that automatically turns off the oven and a maximum cooking temperature of 450 degrees.

What you should consider: Some customers complained about the doors not staying open on their own, while others said the control panel buttons are hard to press.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Oster toaster oven for the money

Oster Countertop Digital Convection Toaster Oven

What you need to know: This large-capacity toaster works fast and is perfect for large households.

What you’ll love: This oven circulates hot air to give foods a crispy texture and cook layers evenly. You can broil, toast and roast your favorite foods using one of seven preset modes, and the digital panel lets you adjust temperature and cooking time.

What you should consider: Some users complained that the clock doesn’t accurately keep time. Additionally, some noted that the rear light bulb is too weak.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Oster Compact Countertop Toaster Oven with Air Fryer

What you need to know: This toaster cooks food well and is suitable for anyone opposed to using the digital controls found on other models.

What you’ll love: This oven has a sleek, compact design, a temperature range up to 450 degrees and preset toast, bake, broil, air fry and convection cooking modes. It has analog knob controls and a 60-minute timer.

What you should consider: Some customers say all functions do not work as well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

