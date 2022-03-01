Which iPad mini case is best?

The iPad mini is a great tablet for both work and play, and it’s compact enough to throw in a bag and take almost anywhere. Accidents happen, however, so it’s essential to use a high-quality case to preserve it.

Many of these cases have stylish designs and sensitive screen protectors to prevent cracks and scratches. If you want a heavy-duty case with three layers of protection, the Otterbox Defender Series Case For iPad Mini 5 is tough to beat.

What to know before you buy an iPad mini case

Types of iPad mini cases

Despite its importance, protection is only one part of the equation when choosing an iPad mini case. You should also look for one that has an appealing visual aesthetic and isn’t so bulky that it affects your ability to use it.

When shopping for cases, you’ll come across these common types.

Choosing a case

Start by considering where you usually take your tablet. Does it get the most use at home, or at the office? Then a slimline or folio case probably offers sufficient protection. Do you use it outdoors, or in a high-risk environment where drops are common? Perhaps a heavy-duty case is best for you. Questions such as these can help you narrow the choices and select a case that fits your lifestyle.

What to look for in a quality iPad mini case

Protection

Drop protection is usually the chief concern people have when shopping for an iPad Mini case. Hard-shell cases protect better against drops than silicone or leather. Some manufacturers also share the Ingress Protection rating of their product, which means the case has undergone rigorous testing to prove its durability. But a case is only reliable if it protects the screen as well as the body. If yours doesn’t come with a screen cover, you’ll probably want to make an additional purchase.

Accessories

An iPad Mini case can come with any number of helpful accessories. Many folio and slimline cases have kickstands that let you prop up your tablet for watching movies or giving presentations. Others have a magnetic or elastic loop for holding your Apple Pencil. You can even find iPad Mini cases that come with an adjustable strap for carrying your tablet.

Port covers

Over time, dust and grime can accumulate in your tablet’s ports. Some cases come with flip-open port covers, but make sure that they aren’t so protective that they hinder easy access to the ports.

How much you can expect to spend on an iPad mini case

Most folio and slimline cases are around $10-$30. If you want superior protection or a keyboard cover, expect to pay around $40-$100.

iPad mini case FAQ

Is there a size difference among iPad minis?

A. Although it can be hard to tell at first glance, the size of the iPad mini changes slightly with every generation. When selecting a case, look at the dimensions to make sure that it’s going to fit on your device.

Are iPad mini cases waterproof?

A. Many, but not all. Even if a case claims to be waterproof, read the product details closely to see exactly how water-resistant it is. Some cases can only withstand occasional spills, while others can be submerged in water for up to an hour.

What are the best iPad mini cases to buy?

Top iPad mini case

Otterbox Defender Series Case For iPad Mini 5

What you need to know: This heavy-duty case comes with three layers of protection and a kickstand.

What you’ll love: Backed by a well-known manufacturer of durable cases, this popular hard-shell case has port covers, an Apple Pencil holder and a built-in screen protector. All Otterbox products have a limited lifetime warranty.

What you should consider: It’s bulky and rigid, and can be difficult to fit it onto your tablet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPad mini case for the money

Timovo Case For iPad Mini 6th Generation

What you need to know: It’s lightweight and available in over a dozen stylish patterns.

What you’ll love: It has a built-in kickstand with two positions and a transparent back shell that protects against scratches and fingerprint smudges. There is also a magnetic auto-sleep cover that can preserve your iPad’s battery life.

What you should consider: This case can protect against dust and scratches, but it won’t offer much drop protection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fintie Keyboard Case for iPad Mini 6

What you need to know: This case only offers a moderate amount of protection, but shines because of its features.

What you’ll love: It’s available in four color patterns, including lilac purple and marble. It comes with a detachable, illuminated Bluetooth keyboard, adjustable stand and a built-in Apple Pencil holder.

What you should consider: The case may not close completely when the keyboard is attached.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

