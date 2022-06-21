Which citronella candles are best?

When you want to avoid pesky bugs while enjoying the outdoors, candles infused with citronella oil may offer some much-needed relief. The essential oil is known to ward off insects, including mosquitoes, by masking the scent of humans to confuse and deter intrusive bugs.

While citronella candles offer a practical use, they can also enhance the ambiance of an outdoor space depending on the design of the vessel, the size and the type of wax used. These are the best citronella candles to consider for your outdoor space.

Top citronella candles

LumaBase Citronella Jar Candles

Each of the three citronella-scented candles in this set is designed to burn for up to 40 hours, providing a lengthy relief from curious bugs. Made from mostly paraffin wax, the candles burn bright, providing a substantial and safe glow. There may be a bit of smoke, but that can also help keep away mosquitoes.

Sold by Macy’s

Hyoola Citronella Candle Votive

This set of 12 votive citronella candles comes at a relatively low price, offering terrific value for its coverage and longevity. The candles are safe and sturdy while the wick burns bright and clean; each votive is large enough to last up to 12 hours.

Sold by Amazon

Patio Essentials Rustic Ceramic Candle

These two candles boast a more farmhouse aesthetic; the vessel itself is terracotta, while the lid is made from wood and features a rope handle. While they come at a high price, they are fairly sizable at 8 inches in diameter. Each candle features three wicks to create a vibrant glow to enjoy while keeping pests at bay.

Sold by Home Depot

UCO Lantern Citronella Candles

This 20-pack of nearly 4-inch-tall citronella candles provides plenty of coverage and convenient use outside. Each burns up to nine hours with a bright, tall and attractive flame. While these candles are designed to be held within UCO-made lanterns, they can fit effectively in various vessels or containers.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman Repellents Tin Mug Citronella

This clever candle places the citronella oil and wax within a ceramic mug, making it a fun centerpiece and a candle that’s also easy to carry. Sized to burn up to 50 hours, the wax is infused with a fresh pine scent to create a more woodsy feel wherever you decide to light it. Once exhausted and thoroughly cleaned, the mug can even be used for drinking.

Sold by Amazon

StyleWell Metal Bucket Citronella Candles

For those most interested in candles that will last longer and get the job done, this pair of utilitarian bucket candles is a top choice. The two 17-ounce buckets each burn up to 40 hours, and with a metal handle, they can be conveniently carried and moved around. You can even hang them from a sturdy post in a safe location.

Sold by Home Depot

La Jolie Muse Citronella Candle

This decorative set of citronella candles blends functionality with aesthetics. From a company known for its beautiful outdoor decor, these soy candles are sustainable and environmentally friendly, burning subtly without an odor or smoke. The three-wick design makes for an attractive outdoor look, and each candle is made to last up to 30 hours.

Sold by Amazon

Tiki BiteFighter Citronella Wax Candle

This candle provides the best bang for your buck with its low price and large size. The metal bucket of wax is designed to burn up to 35 hours, and at 5 inches in height, it makes for convenient use in the backyard or on a camping trip. For patriotic purchasers, a red, white and blue bucket inspired by the American flag is also available.

Sold by Amazon

Murphy’s Natural Mosquito Repellent

Made from a blend of soy and beeswax, this environmentally friendly candle comes from a trusted name in natural products. While it features citronella to keep away bugs, the wax also incorporates peppermint, cedarwood, rosemary and lemongrass for a relaxing, soothing aroma. Despite its relatively small size, it’s designed to burn for up to 30 hours.

Sold by Amazon

LumaBase Citronella Tea Lights

This bulk set is great for those who plan on spending lots of time outside in the warmer weather. The 100 citronella-infused tea lights can be arranged as desired, left out on a surface or used in conjunction with a tea light holder. The small size packs a potent punch, as each tea-light can burn up to seven hours.

Sold by Kohl’s

Coleman Scented Citronella Candle

This smaller candle is designed for more intimate outdoor affairs. Its compact size and included lid make it easy to travel with, while the campfire-infused scent and wood-crackling wick create an inviting and nostalgic ambiance.

Sold by Amazon

Candle by the Hour Citronella Candle

Perhaps the most attractive candle on the list, this one features a spiral-shaped design made of natural beeswax, providing a safe, clean and eye-catching burn. It’s the copper-colored metal wick holder, however, that’s the focal point of this rustic-looking candle. In addition, the sturdy base means the candle is easily moved around an outdoor space without fear of falling.

Sold by Amazon

August Grove Scent Jar Candle

This collection of three citronella jar candles comes at a low price, making for an effective and economical way to light up your outdoor space while keeping away nuisances. Once completely used up, the mason jars and tight-fitting lids can be repurposed.

Sold by Wayfair

Patio Essentials Pineapple Jar Candles

The colored pineapple jars featured in this candle set create a tropical, summertime vibe wherever you set them up. Citronella oil is mixed with lemongrass to add a sense of calm and relaxation to the subtle aroma. The candles each burn up to 40 hours, and an included metal lid helps preserve the wax between uses.

Sold by Home Depot

Mud Pie Paulownia Three-Wick Candle

Another inventive candle, this one comes in a beautiful two-tone wood bowl. Three wicks traverse the 10-inch-long holder, making for a beautiful and natural burn. Once the wax is used, the wood bowl can be cleaned and used again.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.