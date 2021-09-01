9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs retrace steps of heroic NY firefighters

Remembering 9/11

NEW YORK — This September will mark 20 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

To honor New York firefighters who lost their lives, 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs are happening all across the country. 

Participants will retrace the heroic steps of fallen firefighters, climbing up and down stairs until they reach 110 stories or 2,200 steps, which is equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

Chief Ron Siarnicki, Executive Director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, spoke with PIX11 News to discuss the event’s history, how it has grown over the years and what it means to the firefighting community.

