IT Landes Home Service Team is a residential heating, cooling, and plumbing company that has been serving the Montgomery and Bucks counties since 1929. We are growing and always looking for exceptional team members.  When you begin a career with us, you are becoming an employee-owner in a company that values employee culture. We are focused on your growth both professionally and personally while still being a great place to work.

Benefits include:

  • Ownership – IT Landes is an employee-owned company where employees earn ownership shares that can provide substantial retirement income
  • Insurance offerings:
    • Health insurance
    • Health savings account (HSA)
    • Short- and long-term disability
    • Vision and dental coverage
    • 100% employer paid life insurance
  • Structured bonus program
  • 401k retirement plan
  • Team-focused atmosphere
  • Advancement for qualified employees
  • Training and apprenticeships
  • Opportunities for personal and professional growth

Click here for more information on current available positions