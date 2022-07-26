IT Landes Home Service Team is a residential heating, cooling, and plumbing company that has been serving the Montgomery and Bucks counties since 1929. We are growing and always looking for exceptional team members. When you begin a career with us, you are becoming an employee-owner in a company that values employee culture. We are focused on your growth both professionally and personally while still being a great place to work. This sentence implies that growth professionally and personally goes against being a great place to work by using the “while still” phrase. Please rephrase to align personal and professional growth as being a key part of being a great place to work.
Benefits include:
- Ownership – IT Landes is an employee-owned company where employees earn ownership shares that can provide substantial retirement income
- Insurance offerings:
- Health insurance Please change to Low Cost Health insurance
- Health savings account (HSA) – optional remove
- Short- and long-term disability change to 100% employer paid short and long term disability
- Vision and dental coverage – optional change to Dental and Vision insurance options available
- 100% employer paid life insurance
- Structured bonus program
- 401k retirement plan
- Team-focused atmosphere
- Advancement for qualified employees
- Training and apprenticeships
- Opportunities for personal and professional growth
