You’ve heard the Eagles fight song before… but this is the cutest rendition

PHL17 News
Posted: / Updated:

If you’re an Eagles fan then you know their fight song very well : E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES!

If you live around Philadelphia, you can hear it almost anywhere. Outside Lincoln Financial Field, around town, even weddings.

It’s a song Eagles fans teach their kids at a young age. That’s the case for the Coan family in Chester County. On a recent trip in the car, their 20-month-old, Cayde, officially learned the song. He repeats each letter after his dad, adds a “cheese” for the camera, then let’s out an excited “EAGLES!” with more syllables than we can count.

Watch the video above to see the cuteness.

