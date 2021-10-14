Heating bills will soar this winter according to the outlook from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. It says costs for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels are surging and heating bills are suppose to jump as much as 54 percent because of it.
For those using electric heat for your home, bills are estimated to increase but only go up by six percent.
Your Heating Bill Could Skyrocket This Winter
Experts say its going to be an expensive winter to heat your home
