Your Heating Bill Could Skyrocket This Winter

PHL17 News

Experts say its going to be an expensive winter to heat your home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Heating bills will soar this winter according to the outlook from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. It says costs for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels are surging and heating bills are suppose to jump as much as 54 percent because of it.
For those using electric heat for your home, bills are estimated to increase but only go up by six percent.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hispanic Heritage Month

More Hispanic Heritage Month