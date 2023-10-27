If you’re looking for something to do this Hall-O-Weekend, take a drive to Lower Bucks County because their annual Halloween House Tour tradition is back and better than ever!

With 90 houses participating and 8 different tour routes you can take, you surely don’t want to miss out on some of the state’s best spooky season decor.

Freaky Frankenstein (Bensalem):

  • The Elwell Family Halloween Display
    • 3822 Berkley Road Bensalem, PA 19020
  • Natiello Family Halloween Display
    • 3799 Devonshire Pl Bensalem, PA 19020
  • The Creepy BBQ
    • 3770 Skyline Drive Bensalem, PA 19020
  • Halloween House of Horrors
    • 6336-6340 Pilgrim Court Bensalem, PA 19020
  • Oogie Boogie Nights
    • 2464 Croydon Court Bensalem, PA 19020
  • Lights on Lumpoc
    • 2512 Lumpoc Ct Bensalem, PA 19020
  • I Smell Children
    • 5750 Randall Court Bensalem, PA 19020
  • Halloween Havoc
    • 2409 Camel Ave Bensalem, PA 19020
  • Ghostly Graveyard
    • 1717 Eagen Court Bensalem, PA 19020

Rip Reeper (Chalfont, Warminster, Feasterville, Richboro):

  • Nightmare Before Christmas Meets Pet Cemetary
    • 552 Mallard Drive Chalfont, PA 18914
  • Haunt 13
    • 827 Meadowood Lane Warminster, PA 18974
  • The Quinn’s Haunted House
    • 760 East Street Road Warminster, PA 18974
  • Haunted on Hawthorne
    • 385 Hawthorne St Warminster, PA 18974
  • Lights on Lingo
    • 831 Lingo Dr Warminster, PA 18974
  • Inflatable Fantasy on Harvest
    • 18 Harvest Rd Warminster, PA 18974
  • Children First Dental Office
    • 854 Second Street Pike Richboro, PA 18954
  • King Skeleton and His Minions
    • 29 S Westview Ave Feasterville, PA
  • Danger on Chestnut Street
    • 4347 Chestnut Ave Feasterville, PA 19053

Dreadful Dracula (Levittown, Morrisville, Trenton (NJ)):

  • Haunting on the Drive
    • 290 Northpark Drive Levittown, PA 19054
  • Old School vs New School
    • 336 Northpark Dr Levittown, PA 19054
  • Tall Pine Cemetary
    • 33 Tall Pine Lane Levittown, PA 19054
  • The Blinkinghuse Not So Scary Muppet
    • 9 Franklin St Levittown, PA 19054
  • Skeleton Crossing
    • 220 Share Drive Morrisville, PA 19067
  • Nightmare on Winding Way
    • 206 Winding Way Morrisville, PA 19067
  • Haunted House
    • 210 Vernon Road Morrisville, PA 19067
  • Jefferson Ave Display
    • 474 Jefferson Ave Morrisville, PA 19067
  • The Scarecrow House
    • 307 Clymer Ave Morrisville, PA 19067
  • Top Holiday Display
    • 1700-02 S Clinton Ave #1702 Trenton, NJ 08610

Midnight Mummy (Levittown):

  • Hemlock Halloween
    • 48 Hemlock Rd
  • Hart Family Halloween Fun
    • 40 Hollow Rd
  • Halloween on Horn Pt 1
    • 31 Horn Rd
  • Halloween on Horn Pt 2
    • 27 Horn Rd
  • Hedge Road Display
    • 132 Hedge Rd
  • The Red Rose Cemetary
    • 63 Rain Lily Rd
  • Ellis Halloween
    • 60 Round Hill Rd
  • Toxic Wasteland
    • 41 Rockwood Rd
  • Nightmares on Lower Orchard Drive
    • 72 Lower Orchard Drive
    • Interactive Walk-Through open Friday- Sunday weather permitting
  • The Dead Will Rise
    • 36 Cable Rd
  • Halloween Town
    • 43 Cameo Pl
  • Rocky Pool Horror Show
    • 48 Rocky Pool Ln
  • Don’s Pumpkin Patch and Cemetary
    • 14 Rainbow Ln

Wicked Werewolves (Levittown):

  • Lights On Heather Lane
    • 23 Heather Lane
  • Old School Spooky
    • 9 Copper Beech Ln
  • Old School vs New School
    • 262 Willow Dr
  • Spooky Haus
    • 34 Evergreen Ln
  • Have Skele-Fun This Monsterrific Spooky Season
    • 51 Shelter Ln
  • Boo’s Halloween House
    • 25 Garden Ln
  • Garden Lane Display
    • 31 Shadetree Ln
  • A Nueber/ Terneson Haunting
    • 55 Friendly Ln
  • The Pirates Graveyard
    • 55 Friendly Ln
  • Joy Lane Display
    • 2 Joy Ln
  • Nightmare Before OakTree
    • 21 Oaktree Drive
  • Kye’s Halloween House
    • 15 Rambler Ln
  • Inflateably Spooky
    • 20 Rolling Ln
  • Caught in the Webb
    • 95 GoldenGate Rd
  • Screams at Reams
    • 124 Goldenridge Dr
  • Infernos Revenge
    • 43 Yellowood Dr

Wicked Witch (Bensalem, Bristol, Croydon):

  • The Spiderrific Haunt
    • 5024 Judson Dr Bensalem, PA 19020
  • Jack Skellington
    • 909 Ritter Ave Bristol, PA 19007
  • The Haunted Pumpkin Patch
    • 1805 Willow Ave Bristol, PA 19007
  • Pine Street Haunted Halloween House
    • 701 Pine Street Bristol, PA 19007
  • Bruce Higgins
    • 900 Emily Ave Croydon, PA 19021
  • The Nightmare on Elm Ave
    • 440 Elm Ave Bensalem, PA 19020
  • Skelly and his Grave Yard Crew
    • 2342 Bowman Ave Bensalem, PA 19020

Ghoulish Ghost (Fairless Hills, Yardley, Newtown, Doylestown, New Hope, Erwinna)

  • Area 515
    • 515 Ehret Road Fairless Hills, PA 19030
  • David S. Pumpkins Patch
    • 609 Beaumont Rd Fairless Hills, PA 19030
  • In Loving Memory of Joe and Marie Landman
    • 670 Lincoln Hwy Fairless Hills, PA 19030
  • LIGHTUP394 PRESENTS: BeetleJuice’s Terror Trail
    • 394 Hidden Oaks Dr Yardley, PA 19067
  • Haunted House of Clark Drive
    • 1550 Clark Drive Yardley, PA 19067
  • Spooky on SIlo
    • 1578 Silo Road Yardley, PA 19067
  • Banas Family Light Show
    • 1445 Bartlett Ct Yardley, PA 19067
  • Graveyard on Greene
    • 509 Greene St Newtown, PA 18940
  • Boro Boneyard
    • 204 E Centre Ave Newtown, PA 18940
  • Inflatable House
    • 115 Woodstock Drive Newtown, PA 18940
  • Misfit Meadows
    • 6205 Stoney Hill Rd New Hope, PA 18938
  • Green Heather Lights
    • 4814 Green Heather Rd Doylestown, PA 18902
  • Horror on Headquarters
    • 131 Headquarters Rd Erwinna, PA 18920

Enjoy all the amazing decorations but remember to be respectful and courteous of people’s properties. More information can be found here.