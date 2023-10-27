If you’re looking for something to do this Hall-O-Weekend, take a drive to Lower Bucks County because their annual Halloween House Tour tradition is back and better than ever!
With 90 houses participating and 8 different tour routes you can take, you surely don’t want to miss out on some of the state’s best spooky season decor.
Freaky Frankenstein (Bensalem):
- The Elwell Family Halloween Display
- 3822 Berkley Road Bensalem, PA 19020
- Natiello Family Halloween Display
- 3799 Devonshire Pl Bensalem, PA 19020
- The Creepy BBQ
- 3770 Skyline Drive Bensalem, PA 19020
- Halloween House of Horrors
- 6336-6340 Pilgrim Court Bensalem, PA 19020
- Oogie Boogie Nights
- 2464 Croydon Court Bensalem, PA 19020
- Lights on Lumpoc
- 2512 Lumpoc Ct Bensalem, PA 19020
- I Smell Children
- 5750 Randall Court Bensalem, PA 19020
- Halloween Havoc
- 2409 Camel Ave Bensalem, PA 19020
- Ghostly Graveyard
- 1717 Eagen Court Bensalem, PA 19020
Rip Reeper (Chalfont, Warminster, Feasterville, Richboro):
- Nightmare Before Christmas Meets Pet Cemetary
- 552 Mallard Drive Chalfont, PA 18914
- Haunt 13
- 827 Meadowood Lane Warminster, PA 18974
- The Quinn’s Haunted House
- 760 East Street Road Warminster, PA 18974
- Haunted on Hawthorne
- 385 Hawthorne St Warminster, PA 18974
- Lights on Lingo
- 831 Lingo Dr Warminster, PA 18974
- Inflatable Fantasy on Harvest
- 18 Harvest Rd Warminster, PA 18974
- Children First Dental Office
- 854 Second Street Pike Richboro, PA 18954
- King Skeleton and His Minions
- 29 S Westview Ave Feasterville, PA
- Danger on Chestnut Street
- 4347 Chestnut Ave Feasterville, PA 19053
Dreadful Dracula (Levittown, Morrisville, Trenton (NJ)):
- Haunting on the Drive
- 290 Northpark Drive Levittown, PA 19054
- Old School vs New School
- 336 Northpark Dr Levittown, PA 19054
- Tall Pine Cemetary
- 33 Tall Pine Lane Levittown, PA 19054
- The Blinkinghuse Not So Scary Muppet
- 9 Franklin St Levittown, PA 19054
- Skeleton Crossing
- 220 Share Drive Morrisville, PA 19067
- Nightmare on Winding Way
- 206 Winding Way Morrisville, PA 19067
- Haunted House
- 210 Vernon Road Morrisville, PA 19067
- Jefferson Ave Display
- 474 Jefferson Ave Morrisville, PA 19067
- The Scarecrow House
- 307 Clymer Ave Morrisville, PA 19067
- Top Holiday Display
- 1700-02 S Clinton Ave #1702 Trenton, NJ 08610
Midnight Mummy (Levittown):
- Hemlock Halloween
- 48 Hemlock Rd
- Hart Family Halloween Fun
- 40 Hollow Rd
- Halloween on Horn Pt 1
- 31 Horn Rd
- Halloween on Horn Pt 2
- 27 Horn Rd
- Hedge Road Display
- 132 Hedge Rd
- The Red Rose Cemetary
- 63 Rain Lily Rd
- Ellis Halloween
- 60 Round Hill Rd
- Toxic Wasteland
- 41 Rockwood Rd
- Nightmares on Lower Orchard Drive
- 72 Lower Orchard Drive
- Interactive Walk-Through open Friday- Sunday weather permitting
- The Dead Will Rise
- 36 Cable Rd
- Halloween Town
- 43 Cameo Pl
- Rocky Pool Horror Show
- 48 Rocky Pool Ln
- Don’s Pumpkin Patch and Cemetary
- 14 Rainbow Ln
Wicked Werewolves (Levittown):
- Lights On Heather Lane
- 23 Heather Lane
- Old School Spooky
- 9 Copper Beech Ln
- Old School vs New School
- 262 Willow Dr
- Spooky Haus
- 34 Evergreen Ln
- Have Skele-Fun This Monsterrific Spooky Season
- 51 Shelter Ln
- Boo’s Halloween House
- 25 Garden Ln
- Garden Lane Display
- 31 Shadetree Ln
- A Nueber/ Terneson Haunting
- 55 Friendly Ln
- The Pirates Graveyard
- 55 Friendly Ln
- Joy Lane Display
- 2 Joy Ln
- Nightmare Before OakTree
- 21 Oaktree Drive
- Kye’s Halloween House
- 15 Rambler Ln
- Inflateably Spooky
- 20 Rolling Ln
- Caught in the Webb
- 95 GoldenGate Rd
- Screams at Reams
- 124 Goldenridge Dr
- Infernos Revenge
- 43 Yellowood Dr
Wicked Witch (Bensalem, Bristol, Croydon):
- The Spiderrific Haunt
- 5024 Judson Dr Bensalem, PA 19020
- Jack Skellington
- 909 Ritter Ave Bristol, PA 19007
- The Haunted Pumpkin Patch
- 1805 Willow Ave Bristol, PA 19007
- Pine Street Haunted Halloween House
- 701 Pine Street Bristol, PA 19007
- Bruce Higgins
- 900 Emily Ave Croydon, PA 19021
- The Nightmare on Elm Ave
- 440 Elm Ave Bensalem, PA 19020
- Skelly and his Grave Yard Crew
- 2342 Bowman Ave Bensalem, PA 19020
Ghoulish Ghost (Fairless Hills, Yardley, Newtown, Doylestown, New Hope, Erwinna)
- Area 515
- 515 Ehret Road Fairless Hills, PA 19030
- David S. Pumpkins Patch
- 609 Beaumont Rd Fairless Hills, PA 19030
- In Loving Memory of Joe and Marie Landman
- 670 Lincoln Hwy Fairless Hills, PA 19030
- LIGHTUP394 PRESENTS: BeetleJuice’s Terror Trail
- 394 Hidden Oaks Dr Yardley, PA 19067
- Haunted House of Clark Drive
- 1550 Clark Drive Yardley, PA 19067
- Spooky on SIlo
- 1578 Silo Road Yardley, PA 19067
- Banas Family Light Show
- 1445 Bartlett Ct Yardley, PA 19067
- Graveyard on Greene
- 509 Greene St Newtown, PA 18940
- Boro Boneyard
- 204 E Centre Ave Newtown, PA 18940
- Inflatable House
- 115 Woodstock Drive Newtown, PA 18940
- Misfit Meadows
- 6205 Stoney Hill Rd New Hope, PA 18938
- Green Heather Lights
- 4814 Green Heather Rd Doylestown, PA 18902
- Horror on Headquarters
- 131 Headquarters Rd Erwinna, PA 18920
Enjoy all the amazing decorations but remember to be respectful and courteous of people’s properties. More information can be found here.