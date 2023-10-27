If you’re looking for something to do this Hall-O-Weekend, take a drive to Lower Bucks County because their annual Halloween House Tour tradition is back and better than ever!

With 90 houses participating and 8 different tour routes you can take, you surely don’t want to miss out on some of the state’s best spooky season decor.

Freaky Frankenstein (Bensalem):

The Elwell Family Halloween Display 3822 Berkley Road Bensalem, PA 19020

Natiello Family Halloween Display 3799 Devonshire Pl Bensalem, PA 19020

The Creepy BBQ 3770 Skyline Drive Bensalem, PA 19020

Halloween House of Horrors 6336-6340 Pilgrim Court Bensalem, PA 19020

Oogie Boogie Nights 2464 Croydon Court Bensalem, PA 19020

Lights on Lumpoc 2512 Lumpoc Ct Bensalem, PA 19020

I Smell Children 5750 Randall Court Bensalem, PA 19020

Halloween Havoc 2409 Camel Ave Bensalem, PA 19020

Ghostly Graveyard 1717 Eagen Court Bensalem, PA 19020



Rip Reeper (Chalfont, Warminster, Feasterville, Richboro):

Nightmare Before Christmas Meets Pet Cemetary 552 Mallard Drive Chalfont, PA 18914

Haunt 13 827 Meadowood Lane Warminster, PA 18974

The Quinn’s Haunted House 760 East Street Road Warminster, PA 18974

Haunted on Hawthorne 385 Hawthorne St Warminster, PA 18974

Lights on Lingo 831 Lingo Dr Warminster, PA 18974

Inflatable Fantasy on Harvest 18 Harvest Rd Warminster, PA 18974

Children First Dental Office 854 Second Street Pike Richboro, PA 18954

King Skeleton and His Minions 29 S Westview Ave Feasterville, PA

Danger on Chestnut Street 4347 Chestnut Ave Feasterville, PA 19053



Dreadful Dracula (Levittown, Morrisville, Trenton (NJ)):

Haunting on the Drive 290 Northpark Drive Levittown, PA 19054

Old School vs New School 336 Northpark Dr Levittown, PA 19054

Tall Pine Cemetary 33 Tall Pine Lane Levittown, PA 19054

The Blinkinghuse Not So Scary Muppet 9 Franklin St Levittown, PA 19054

Skeleton Crossing 220 Share Drive Morrisville, PA 19067

Nightmare on Winding Way 206 Winding Way Morrisville, PA 19067

Haunted House 210 Vernon Road Morrisville, PA 19067

Jefferson Ave Display 474 Jefferson Ave Morrisville, PA 19067

The Scarecrow House 307 Clymer Ave Morrisville, PA 19067

Top Holiday Display 1700-02 S Clinton Ave #1702 Trenton, NJ 08610



Midnight Mummy (Levittown):

Hemlock Halloween 48 Hemlock Rd

Hart Family Halloween Fun 40 Hollow Rd

Halloween on Horn Pt 1 31 Horn Rd

Halloween on Horn Pt 2 27 Horn Rd

Hedge Road Display 132 Hedge Rd

The Red Rose Cemetary 63 Rain Lily Rd

Ellis Halloween 60 Round Hill Rd

Toxic Wasteland 41 Rockwood Rd

Nightmares on Lower Orchard Drive 72 Lower Orchard Drive Interactive Walk-Through open Friday- Sunday weather permitting

The Dead Will Rise 36 Cable Rd

Halloween Town 43 Cameo Pl

Rocky Pool Horror Show 48 Rocky Pool Ln

Don’s Pumpkin Patch and Cemetary 14 Rainbow Ln



Wicked Werewolves (Levittown):

Lights On Heather Lane 23 Heather Lane

Old School Spooky 9 Copper Beech Ln

Old School vs New School 262 Willow Dr

Spooky Haus 34 Evergreen Ln

Have Skele-Fun This Monsterrific Spooky Season 51 Shelter Ln

Boo’s Halloween House 25 Garden Ln

Garden Lane Display 31 Shadetree Ln

A Nueber/ Terneson Haunting 55 Friendly Ln

The Pirates Graveyard 55 Friendly Ln

Joy Lane Display 2 Joy Ln

Nightmare Before OakTree 21 Oaktree Drive

Kye’s Halloween House 15 Rambler Ln

Inflateably Spooky 20 Rolling Ln

Caught in the Webb 95 GoldenGate Rd

Screams at Reams 124 Goldenridge Dr

Infernos Revenge 43 Yellowood Dr



Lights On Heather Lane- Joy Lane Display:

Joy Lane Display- Infernos Revenge:

Wicked Witch (Bensalem, Bristol, Croydon):

The Spiderrific Haunt 5024 Judson Dr Bensalem, PA 19020

Jack Skellington 909 Ritter Ave Bristol, PA 19007

The Haunted Pumpkin Patch 1805 Willow Ave Bristol, PA 19007

Pine Street Haunted Halloween House 701 Pine Street Bristol, PA 19007

Bruce Higgins 900 Emily Ave Croydon, PA 19021

The Nightmare on Elm Ave 440 Elm Ave Bensalem, PA 19020

Skelly and his Grave Yard Crew 2342 Bowman Ave Bensalem, PA 19020



Ghoulish Ghost (Fairless Hills, Yardley, Newtown, Doylestown, New Hope, Erwinna)

Area 515 515 Ehret Road Fairless Hills, PA 19030

David S. Pumpkins Patch 609 Beaumont Rd Fairless Hills, PA 19030

In Loving Memory of Joe and Marie Landman 670 Lincoln Hwy Fairless Hills, PA 19030

LIGHTUP394 PRESENTS: BeetleJuice’s Terror Trail 394 Hidden Oaks Dr Yardley, PA 19067

Haunted House of Clark Drive 1550 Clark Drive Yardley, PA 19067

Spooky on SIlo 1578 Silo Road Yardley, PA 19067

Banas Family Light Show 1445 Bartlett Ct Yardley, PA 19067

Graveyard on Greene 509 Greene St Newtown, PA 18940

Boro Boneyard 204 E Centre Ave Newtown, PA 18940

Inflatable House 115 Woodstock Drive Newtown, PA 18940

Misfit Meadows 6205 Stoney Hill Rd New Hope, PA 18938

Green Heather Lights 4814 Green Heather Rd Doylestown, PA 18902

Horror on Headquarters 131 Headquarters Rd Erwinna, PA 18920



Area 515- Boro Boneyard:

Boro Boneyard- Horror on Headquarters:

Enjoy all the amazing decorations but remember to be respectful and courteous of people’s properties. More information can be found here.