What one major credit card company is taking away for good

If you check the back of any of your credit cards, you’ll find a magnetic strip but MasterCard its phasing them out.

The major credit card company says they are getting rid of the strips over the next 10 years because U.S. banks will no longer require them after 2027. Europe is also reportedly also phasing them out by 2024.

The strips are being replaced by chip technology which experts say are more secure.