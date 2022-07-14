Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a male who appears to be a teen who allegedly shot a woman and a teen boy in Kensington.

The incident happened on July 7, 2022, at 12:56 am in the 2900 block of Kensington Avenue.

According to police, a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were shot in the buttocks under the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line. Both victims were transported to Temple Hospital and listed in stable condition.

The alleged shooter was seen exiting a corner store just before firing into a crowd of people on Kensington Ave and fleeing east on Orleans Street.

READ MORE: Man wanted for fatally stabbing a man in West Passyunk

Police urge the public to contact the Shooting Investigations Group 215-686-8271 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.