Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Tuesday, April 5th, 2022, a woman was robbed at Temple University Mini Mart by an unknown man.

The incident happened on 19th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 8:00 pm.

According to police, a 20-year-old woman withdrew $50 from a MAC machine inside the Mini Mart. When she left the store, she was approached by a man in his 50s, police say.

The man grabbed the woman from behind and reached into her wallet, police say. The suspect took the victim $50 and fled in an unknown direction, police say.

Police say the victim was not injured during this incident. The suspect wore a dark hat with “Philadelphia” on the front, a dark jacket, jeans, and multi-color sneakers. He also has a short gray bread.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

