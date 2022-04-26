Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Homicide Division is searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a woman Saturday in Frankford.

The incident happened on the 2000 block of Bridge Street at 9:38 pm.

SEPTA police responded to the scene of a reported shooting and found a 19-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, police say.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene at 9:51 pm. The victim was later identified as Cyanni Hammond of the 2000 block of Bridge Street.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

