Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the city’s Wissinoming neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 5500 block of Torresdale Avenue around 1:54 am Tuesday.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was shot in the head and chest. Police rushed the victim to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:33 am by doctors.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.