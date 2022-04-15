Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in South Philadelphia.
The incident happened on the 400 block of Manton Street around 2:10 pm.
According to police, a man between 18 and early ’20s was shot once in the head. Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene at 2:26 pm.
No arrests were made no weapons were recovered.
By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter
