Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in South Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 400 block of Manton Street around 2:10 pm.

According to police, a man between 18 and early ’20s was shot once in the head. Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene at 2:26 pm.

No arrests were made no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

