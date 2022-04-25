Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police found a young man lying on the street suffering from gunshot wounds in West Philadelphia Friday.

The shooting happened on the 200 block of North Felton Street around 7:36 pm.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot in the neck and the back. Police rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.