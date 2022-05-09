Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kensington section.
The incident happened on the 500 block of East Cornwell Street around 12:40 am Saturday.
According to police, a 20-year-old man was shot three times in the chest, once in the chin and cheek. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene at 12:57 am.
No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.
By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter
