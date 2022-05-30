Philadelphia (WPHL)- An unidentified man was found in a Overbrook Park alley suffering from multiple bullet wounds.

The incident happened on the 6300 block of W. Columbia Avenue around 1:45 pm.

According to police, a man believed to be approximately 18-21 years old was found by officers with multiple gunshots throughout the body.

Police rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by doctors at 1:58 pm.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

