Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in Kingsessing after a man was found dead inside a car Friday.

The incident happened on the 1200 block of South 57th Street around 8:17 pm.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest inside a 2020 Blue Honda Accord. The victim was pronounced at the scene at 8:33 pm by medics.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

